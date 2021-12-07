Grêmio arrives alive in the last round of the Brazilian after SP win

Grêmio’s future will even be defined in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. Today (6), the victory of São Paulo against Juventude, by a score of 3-1, kept alive the Grêmio teams mathematical chance to escape relegation. In the complement of the 37th round, two parallel results could decree the anticipated drop to Serie B. As one of them didn’t happen, Vagner Mancini’s team continues with chances.

Grêmio’s risk of falling to Serie B, however, remains high: 96.1% probability, according to an analysis by the UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

To escape, Grêmio needs to beat Atlético-MG and root for two parallel results (defeats by Juventude and Bahia) in the Juventude vs Corinthians and Fortaleza vs Bahia games.

Monday night, however, looks relieved. Before the ball rolled at the Morumbi stadium, the board, coaching staff and group of Grêmio players experienced a day of apprehension in Porto Alegre. It was not even necessary to wait for the end of the game in Cuiabá.

At Morumbi, São Paulo won and reached 48 points. It eliminated any risk of relegation and kept Juventude involved in the fight to escape Serie B.

With the defeat, Juventude have 43 points and in 17th place. It can still be overtaken by Grêmio, 18th in the table, in the number of victories. The same goes for Bahia, who beat Fluminense on Sunday (5).