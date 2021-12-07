Grêmio considered sending Mancini away before the game against Galo

Grêmio’s management is not satisfied with the work of coach Vagner Mancini and considered sending the professional away even before the dispute in the last round of the Brasileirão 2021. This would probably have happened if Grêmio had been relegated on Monday (6), but not it was and he will be kept in office.

Although he has a contract until the end of 2022, some of the technician’s attitudes displease the tall tricolor dome. For example, he has come full circle to decision-making and doesn’t listen to opinions from people who have years in the club and could help at this time.

If the downgrade had been carried out mathematically, management would already start thinking about 2022 from now on. In addition to dismissing the coach, some players would also be fired in advance. However, with the defeat of Juventude by São Paulo, the fall was not confirmed.

Even though he remains in the first division, Vagner Mancini is not seen as the ideal coach to start a job from scratch. Roger Machado is the director’s favorite, who will go over a heartache for having rejected the club months ago. Mano Menezes runs outside.

Mancini’s last days at Grêmio

Brasileirão 2021 ends on Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, with the 10 games being played at the same time. For Grêmio to escape, it will have to win its game against Atlético-MG and root for DEFEATS de Juventude and Bahia, against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.

Mancini’s team is no longer able to catch Cuiabá, who won their game against Fortaleza. However, the Mato Grosso team could still fall, as they are still threatened by Bahia and Juventude.

Image: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images