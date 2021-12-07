Grêmio goalkeeper is surveyed by Palmeiras

Palmeiras is looking for a new goalkeeper for the Weverton reserve. Veteran Jailson is not expected to have his contract renewed and alviverde management is in the market looking for a name for the position. So, young Brenno, from Grêmio, was approached by alviverde.

He appeared among the professionals in 2021 and became a starter, was called up for the Olympic team and won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. This is the second time he has painted information that Verdão wants him. By the way, Cesar Cidade Dias spoke about the matter.

At the same time, goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe will be able to sign a pre-contract in January. He has links with Al Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, until the middle of 2022 and could return to the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul for free. If Brenno is sold by Grêmio, this possibility of return increases.

In addition to the tricolor archer, Palmeiras also showed interest in hiring Marcelo Lomba, from Internacional. The player should not renew with Colorado and can have his new home at the São Paulo club.

In 2022, Palmeiras should have a lot of need of a reserve goalkeeper, as it is the year of the World Cup and Weverton should have several calls. He will likely be the third goalkeeper chosen by Tite for the World Cup in Qatar.

Guild can sell Brenno?

Journalist Farid Germano Filho had informed last week that the Grêmio leadership intends to negotiate one of the goalkeepers, whether Brenno or Gabriel.

The two have enormous potential, but the one who stays in reserve will take longer to develop and could have a career jeopardized. Therefore, the departure of one of them is a strong possibility.

Anyway, did you like the news?

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA