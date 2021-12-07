Grêmio vice blasts Corinthians fans

Before the match between Grêmio and Corinthians, Denis Abrahão gave an interview to Rádio Gre-Nal, where he commented on the fireworks that had taken place in front of the Grêmio hotel. The leader took the opportunity to detonate the fans who had this attitude.

“Foguetório was in the 90s. What happened here seemed something else, they were ‘farts’ Who is the Corinthians player who was in 2007? This is all marketing history. Football is the people’s joy. There’s no need to have that. The most there was a few farts at night. They don’t know what a rocket is”, said Denis Abrahão.

After teasing, the manager took the opportunity to analyze what kind of person commits this type of attitude, he didn’t relieve any of the adjectives he gave to this type of fan.

“They are idle people, who in their nature have no character. They are bandits. This is not part of football, football is a goal. The rest is bullshit”, commented Dennis.

Finally, he concluded by making a projection for the game against Atlético-MG. However, at that time he still did not know what would happen at 4 pm on Sunday (5).

“When I took over as Grêmio’s vice-presidency, I said I believed in a change. And on Thursday (9) we will find our house full, God willing to escape Series B”, concluded Denis Abrahão.

One of the Corinthians fans who participated in the act ended up being arrested. However, by the report there were about 15 people, so most ended up escaping punishment. Whether or not this fact influenced Grêmio’s activities, we have no way of knowing. However, this type of attitude is quite common in football, it was not new.

