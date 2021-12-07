Guerrilla Games details enemy news in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy will have to face more varied opponents ready to take advantage of the Forbidden West environments

Leaving aside the hills and fields of Horizon Zero Dawn, the new game in the series will take the protagonist Aloy to the ruins and exotic landscapes of Forbidden West, which hide several unheard of enemies. on your journey through Forbidden West horizon, the young woman will have to face opponents including convoys of cargo machines (and its guardians), rebel warrior troops and bands of cunning stalking forests.

According to combat designer Charles Perain, the new game in the series was created to demonstrate Aloy’s agility and wit. For this, the player will have several tools and combat tactics that allow her to face opponents that, from a physical point of view, are much stronger.

“Players dedicated to honing their combat skills will find efficient and stylish ways to eliminate enemies”, explained Perain in an interview with PlayStation Blog. He explains that Horizon Forbidden West will offer a great deal of freedom of choice, whether in the equipment used or in the way the protagonist’s abilities are used to defeat new machines and human enemies with advanced features.

Aloy is more experienced and confident

According to Richard Oud, animation director at developer Guerrila Games, the sequel wants to show how much Aloy has become more experienced and confident after the adventures of Horizon Zero Dawn and the expansion Frozen Wilds. “Our goal was to show that Aloy is more comfortable exploring her environment, but not forgetting that she’s only human, of course, so she doesn’t always do well.”, he explained.

The studio’s artificial intelligence department played an important role in improving the systems. that allow enemies to appear more threatening and adaptable. If in the original game it was possible to use obstacles and narrow paths to gain advantages, the sequel promises to offer creatures that can deal much more easily with nuisances. Water, for example, will no longer be an obstacle for most robots, which will be able to chase the protagonist even when she is diving.



In addition to overhauling Aloy’s skill system, the team at Guerrila Games also focused on creating compelling animations. and that make clear the behavior and ways of acting of each opponent. “Enemies usually take a while to show their intent, so the player can react accordingly and get a quick and (almost) instant response to their commands.”, says Richard.

Formidable machines and new human enemies

On your journey through Forbidden West, Aloy will come across robotic enemies that have characteristics of real animals, but in much deadlier versions.. Guerrilla explains that after defining the vision behind an enemy, its strengths and weaknesses, the development team watched wildlife documentaries and movies, as well as turning to sources such as encyclopedias, comic books and concept art for inspirations.

At the end of this process, a video was created that clearly demonstrated to the teams responsible for the game what the intended personalities, movements and behaviors were. Something that also proved essential for the game’s success was the sound design work.: The machines have different audio cues, allowing the player to understand whether a blow is coming from near or far and what its impact on Aloy is, as well as which danger should be treated as a priority.



In addition to the machines, she will have to face new human enemies, like the Regalla rebels, and new classes of enemies. — each with its own combat function and behavior. The developers want to encourage a mix of melee and bow combat. using the new features of the resonator present in the protagonist’s spear, which accumulates energy that remains in the opponent’s body and causes great damage when hit by an arrow.

To top it off, the team at Guerrilla Games promises that Aloy will find a variety of equipment, potions and solutions in the environment that will allow each player to find the style of play they like best — whether it’s more stealthy or more geared towards direct combat. With versions for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, Forbidden West horizon has a scheduled release for the day February 18, 2022 and is already available in pre-order on PSN for R$ 349.90.

