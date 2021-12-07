Guerrilla shows Aloy fighting different enemies • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games revealed new gameplay excerpts from Horizon Forbidden West and shared more information about the combat system and enemies.

In these epic landscapes that Aloy will discover, you’ll find new machines that pose constant threats, and improvements to the combat system will help show the evolution of the sequel. The combat system was designed to demonstrate great evolutions and Guerrilla assures that in addition to being agile and intelligent, Aloy has several tools that he can use.

As shared by the team, the desire was to preserve Aloy’s identity, but add depth to the gameplay while making the experience more demanding for players who are already more than used to the mechanics and enemies of the original game.

In addition to deepening gameplay, Guerrilla has worked on new animations, restructured the skill tree, and introduced new ones to expand the kind of playstyles possible. To make the proposal even more exciting, machines were created specifically for certain facets of Aloy’s gameplay.

Horizon Forbidden West will hit stores on February 18, 2022.

