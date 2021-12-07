Half the people have already paid for approximation, says fintech; see cautions to take | Financial services

The amount moved was R$ 34.3 billion, an increase of 694% in the annual comparison. A survey by fintech type, which offers credit cards and other financial services, showed that 48% of people have already made payments through this modality. In it, the customer just touches his card, smartphone or even smartwatch to the machine to carry out the transaction. However, many people question whether this payment method is safe.

Second Ana Bellino, product, marketing, design and data superintendent type, there are some security barriers both when registering a card to make this type of transaction and confirming that payments made through them are not fraudulent.

The expert explains that to register the card in a digital wallet on a smartphone or smartwatch, some layers of confirmations of the identity of the owner of that account are required, such as biometrics, password and facial recognition.

Data transmission, on the other hand, by bringing the card, cell phone or watch to the machine, goes through the analysis of some behavior parameters for the bank to confirm that that transaction is true.

The idea is the same as when the bank blocks a card after noticing a strange behavior that can be understood as fraud, such as purchases in stores different from those that the customer is used to or at different times from the usual ones, such as late at night, for example .

“I’ve heard stories of people being afraid of someone bringing a machine to their purse and making a purchase without the owner’s consent. It’s important to know that transactions are also not approved when bringing the little box to more than one card, as it is understood that there are several cards nearby“, says the executive.

According to Ana, there is not a significant volume of fraud in the approximation payment. “The most common form is stolen or lost cards.. Therefore, it is important that the consumer quickly communicates the loss or theft of the credit card to the financial institution. That way it is blocked. please note that do not lend the card to third parties.“, it says.

I’ve been robbed or stolen. And now?

She explains that, when having a card stolen or stolen, the consumer must communicate as soon as possible to the bank or financial institution issuing that card so that the block can be made.

“In the case of Digio, a quick way to ensure that no one uses your card is to temporarily block it through the app and get in touch with us. I recommend use the chat in the banks app, as it is usually fast and agile. For those who prefer, there are also contact numbers. It’s important too contact the financial institution’s call center in case of stolen cell phones. In the case of Digio, it is even possible to block access to the app on the stolen smartphone“he says.

Can I dispute purchases made on a stolen card?

As with online purchases that do not require a password, purchases made by approaching a stolen card can be disputed by the consumer, according to Ana. She explains that the issuer will evaluate the purchases made and, after analysis, the value can be reversed.

In Digio’s case, she explains that the customer can contest purchases through the application and fintech generates a guarantee amount that can be returned to the customer at the end of the analysis. “It is very important to quickly communicate the card issuer so that the block can be made and to avoid this”, he adds.

What precautions should I take with the approximation payment?

According to Ana, the care that the customer must take when paying by approximation is the same as in other transactions. “One example is not leaving the card in a place that is easily accessible to third parties,” he says.

She still guides that it is always important to check the value on the machine’s display, Besides do not enter the password or place the card on a device that has a broken display. Finally, Ana also advises not to lend or pass card data to third parties.