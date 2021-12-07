Halo Infinite: international press praises the game in first published reviews

Game has an average grade of 87 on metacritic and opencritic, it arrives on December 9th

We’re very close to getting our hands on campaign mode. Infinite Halo, since the game’s multiplayer mode is available from November 15th. Scheduled for release on December 9, we can already get a preview of how the game is doing with the reviews that the international press is publishing of the title.

With an average grade of 87 on metacritic and opencritic, two review aggregators, there is a lot of praise for the new game of Master Chief, which is bringing an open world full of new things to the series, as well as rescuing important ideas from previous games. Check out some excerpts from the international reviews of the game below.

“After years of waiting, Halo fans finally get what they deserve, with Halo Infinite proving to be the best Halo game to date in every respect” – Mohamed Shorbgy (IGN Middle East)

“Halo Infinite’s single player campaign is exactly what this series needed. It brings out the best of the Master Chief’s unique and satisfying combat style, while leveraging old ideas to create memorable new moments. new and veteran players, but it was worth the six-year wait.” – Ryan McAffrey (IGN)



“Although 343 Industries has struggled to steer Halo in the right direction since the release of Halo 4 in 2012, the studio finally broke through with Halo Infinite. The game successfully honors Halo’s narrative, gameplay and presentation legacies at the same time. which embodies fresh ideas for the experience that breathe new life into the 20-year franchise.” – Brendan Lowry (Windows Central)

Infinite Halo will be released to Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA in December 9th, in addition to being available for pre-sale on platforms Xbox in digital and physical media, the title can also be played at no additional cost by subscribers of the service Xbox Game Pass on any of the platforms where it will be available, it can even be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What are your expectations with the campaign Infinite Halo? On which platform do you want to have the new experience in controlling Master Chief? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: gamespot