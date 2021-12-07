Halo Infinite: see campaign comparison running on Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X and PC

The game will be released on December 9th and has been praised by the international press

Infinite Halo is already in the hands of the international press, which has been highly praising the new game, with its imminent release scheduled for December 9, the channel ElBits Analyst on YouTube has already prepared a comparison so that we can see the graphical differences found in all versions of the game.

The game will be available for Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X and PRAÇA, and all versions have been captured for this comparison, check below what resolutions and frame rate each platform is running at Infinite Halo.

Xbox One: Dynamic 1080p (972p) running at 30 FPS

Xbox One X: 2160p (4K) dynamic (1800p) running at 30 FPS (quality mode) / dynamic 1440p (1260p) running at 60 FPS (performance mode)

Xbox Series S: 1080p running at 30 FPS (quality mode) / dynamic 1080p running at 60 FPS (performance mode)

Xbox Series X: 2160p (4K) dynamic (1800p) running at 60 FPS (quality mode) / 1440p dynamic (1188p) running at 120 FPS (performance mode)

PC: 2160p (4K) running ultra on an RTX 3080

Check out the video with the comparison below.

As we can see, players who choose the version of Xbox one will experience a reduced graphics level, shadows, textures and other details are lower in this version. The vegetation level is higher on new gen consoles and PC. The loading times found in Xbox Series S/X they are about 5x higher to what we have on generation consoles one.



The performance mode of Infinite Halo at the Xbox Series X keep the 120 FPS indoors, but wobbles when the action takes place outdoors, as well as reducing the quality of shadows, terrain, draw distance and other details compared to quality mode. The performance and graphics version in Xbox Series S bring the same resolution Full HD, we hope that in the future the 343 Industries bring a version in 1440p for the new generation cheap console.

Infinite Halo will be released on December 9th for Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X and PRAÇA and can already be purchased in pre-sale, service subscribers Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the title at no additional cost since its launch.

What details caught your attention the most in the comparison? which platform will you play on Infinite Halo? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Halo Infinite: international press praises the game in first published reviews

Game has an average grade of 87 on metacritic and opencritic, it arrives on December 9th



