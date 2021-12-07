“Harry Potter” 20-year special wins teaser; watch

It was released this Sunday (5), the teaser of HBO’s 20th anniversary special of the film series “Harry Potter”. Directed by Chris Columbus, the filmmaker responsible for the first two films in the series, the reunion will feature the trio who play the characters Harry, Ron and Hermione – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – and several other members of the cast.

The teaser, with a setting and soundtrack already familiar to fans of the franchise, opens with a scene of someone holding an issue of The Daily Prophet newspaper, where the cover reads: “Hogwarts welcomes alumni back.”

Actors Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) appear in the scenes holding envelopes with invitations to the meeting. Then Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) appears already boarded the train to Hogwarts. The final scene shows the movement on the famous platform 9¾ at Kings Cross train station.

“The special retrospective will tell an enchanting making of story through all-new in-depth interviews and dialogue among the cast, convening fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” revealed the platform. streaming in press release.

In addition to the three protagonists, director Chris Columbus and the three actors who appear in the teaser, the meeting will bring together actors such as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy ).

Harry Potter book creator and author JK Rowling did not participate in the special, but is expected to appear in archival footage throughout production. In June 2020, the writer led a controversy after publishing a series of tweets considered transphobic. At the time, the trio Radcliffe, Grint and Waston took a stand against Rowling’s stance and expressed support for the trans community.

The special “Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back at Hogwarts” premieres at New Year’s Eve, at midnight on January 1, 2022. Also next year, Warner Bros. Pictures is also set to release the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, the third in the series that explores the magical universe opened by Harry Potter. The production, which has a script by JK Rowling, will be set in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.

