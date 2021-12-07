Heart of Chernobyl needs 180GB disk • Eurogamer.pt

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has had an update to its requirements on the Xbox store page, and one detail stands out.

The space required to install the game has been updated to 180GB, thus increasing the space required by 30GB a few months ago.

We know that this is not unique and that other games also take up a lot of space, but this information demonstrates that the Unreal Engine 5 needs a lot of room to stretch its legs, being one of the games to take up the most space on launch day.

Of course, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl could still undergo changes in its disk space requirement until its release, scheduled for 2022. Remember that it will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

“Discover Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone full of dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies and powerful artifacts. Uncover your own epic story as you travel to the Heart of Chernobyl. Choose your path wisely as they will determine your destiny and shape the future of humanity at the end.”