‘Hello world!’: First edition of Wikipedia will be auctioned for R$ 500 thousand

LONDON — Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales will auction off as an NFT (non-fungible token) the first edit made to the site. The phrase “Hello world!” was published by him on the page on January 15, 2001 and can now be worth between $100,000 and $150,000, more than half a million reais at the current rate.

The sale is carried out on the internet by Christie’s auction house, in London, England, and will be available until December 15th. The computer used to make the first publication will also be given to the buyer, who can use the device to edit the page and revert it to the original format whenever they want.

Part of the money raised will be invested in the WT.Social project, which intends to create a “non-toxic social network”, where advertisers would not be a priority and users could decide what to see in their timelines without the influence of algorithms. Charities will also be covered.

Wales started Wikipedia after trying to build Nupedia, which would be an expert-written, peer-reviewed online encyclopedia. The project failed, in his assessment, because it was “too rigid” and because “it wasn’t fun for the volunteers.” That’s when co-founder Larry Sanger proposed the creation of a website where collaboration would be simpler.

“This is a way to artistically express what I think was really significant about that moment: you can do something amazing, or maybe something that won’t work at all. All in all, it was Jimmy’s crazy idea on a fun January morning,” Wales said in a statement.