Horn, Tonico vows revenge on Nelio and Dolores in In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will revolt when he discovers the escape of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Indignant with the betrayal of his wife and friend, the villain promises to get revenge on the couple in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “They’ll pay”, the deputy of the “cracks” will fire.

In the scenes set to air on December 17, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will return from a trip to Bahia, where he will have gone to plan revenge against Samuel (Michel Gomes). When he gets home, he will question Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) about the girl’s whereabouts: “And the dead fly, where is it?”

“She’s not in,” will tell the seamstress, who will hand over everything she knows about Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) sister’s escape with the lawyer. “Damn you! Damn you! Dirty”, will react the scoundrel, breaking everything around the house. “When she was going to lie down with me, fulfill her obligation, I didn’t want to, it seemed like I was disgusted,” he will snarl.

As a result, Dom Pedro 2º’s rival (Selton Mello) will burst into tears at the adviser’s betrayal. “He was like a brother to me, I trusted with my eyes closed”, will lament the evildoer. “I thought he really wanted me! He was able to entangle Dolores in my back so they could both stab me,” the congressman added.

Then Tonico will wipe away the tears and take a deep breath. “They will pay for everything they did to me,” the deputy will promise, without imagining that, far from there, Dolores will discover that she is pregnant with her lover.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

