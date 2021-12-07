‘Horrible inside’ · TV News

Lidi Lisboa lost patience with Dayane Mello after Live do Eliminado, broadcast on social networks at dawn on Saturday (4), after A Fazenda 13. The actress, responsible for the interviews with the pedestrians who leave the game with Lucas Selfie, finished recordings of the attraction and detonated the model in audios sent to a friend. “She’s hideous inside, a moldy bun,” he revolted.

In the audio, Lidi criticized Dayane’s posture in and out of confinement. Shaken, the protagonist of Jezebel (2019) revealed a feeling of sadness when coming face to face with former Big Brother Italy. She was also offended by the term “pixaco”, used by the former girl in a pejorative way to refer to her African descendant hair.

“She got too wrapped up, guys. And I asked God for a lot of discernment. I felt such a weird and awful energy that I felt so sorry for her. She’s awful inside, she’s a moldy bun,” lamented Lidi to her friend on audio leaked by journalist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal.

“When she said pixaco [se referindo ao cabelo afro] I wanted to say: ‘Pixaco? Look, it’s a new word in the dictionary, define that word for me’. I hated that I didn’t say that, but I just thought about my work and asked God, you know? I have never met such an ignorant person. I told Dayane that she was canceled in all the realities she participated in, and she was pissed off,” she blurted out.

canine snake

The artist commented on the moment in which Dayane mocked the Brazilians in the rural reality show and defended Rico Melquiades, the then-confined’s main rival. “Rico has to see the definition of this snake better because that’s wrong. He comes here to Brazil and says he doesn’t feel Brazilian anymore. Then, go back to where you came from! What did you come hunting here? Come show your face? and show everyone what a horrible, rotten human being she is. I’m still trying to align the chakras.”

The snake mentioned by Lidi is the “caninana”. In the program, Melquiades gave Dayane the nickname of the animal. During the Eliminado Live, the presenters revealed the reptile’s characteristics to the colleague of Alagoas, who identified himself: “Caninana snake doesn’t have poison, and I’m not poisonous. That’s it!”.

O TV news he sought Lidi’s advice, but did not get an answer until the conclusion of this text. Earlier, on social networks, the ex-peoa published an ironic tone: “The best thing to do today is to clean up. That’s about it.”

Check out the leaked audio and Lidi’s publication below: