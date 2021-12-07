Hotel Maksoud Plaza closes its doors | Companies

Icon of the São Paulo hotel market, the Hotel Maksoud Plaza ends its activities for good this Tuesday, after 42 years in operation. As soon as the last guest checks out in the morning, the hotel management will have a meeting with the 170-person team, to communicate the hotel’s closure and layoffs.

To Value, Henry Maksoud Neto, CEO of Maksoud Plaza, said layoffs will be paid handsomely and no new labor debt will be incurred. “Maksoud no longer exists at this address, but it may exist at other addresses in the future,” said the executive. The group completed the sale of the hotel for R$ 132 million. The resource will be used to pay part of the debts registered in the judicial recovery process, which add up to R$ 300 million after undergoing a restructuring. Other assets of the group, with an estimated value of BRL 191 million, should be auctioned next year.

Throughout its history, Maksoud Plaza has served more than 3 million guests. Among illustrious names are singer Frank Sinatra, who not only stayed but played three shows in the hotel’s grand salon in 1981. The hotel also hosted Monaco’s Princes Rainier and Albert, Britain’s Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher, the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, among others.

1 of 16 Photo: Disclosure 2 of 16 Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 3 of 16 Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 4 of 16 Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 5 of 16 In the heyday, Henry Maksoud with famous guests like Pelé and Maurício de Sousa — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 6 of 16 In August 1981, singer Frank Sinatra gave four performances in the hotel’s main hall — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 7 of 16 At a meeting in 1981, at shows in São Paulo, from left to right, Henry Maksoud, Frank Sinatra, Roberto Carlos and Miriam Rios — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 8 of 16 In 1982, Maksoud Plaza inaugurated the emblematic 150 Night Club, nightclub and jazz club — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 9 of 16 The hotel received the Prime Minister of England, Margareth Thatcher — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 10 of 16 In the 1990s, Princes Rainier and Albert of Monaco stayed at the hotel — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 11 of 16 Singer Mick Jagger stays at Maksoud Plaza — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 12 of 16 Another celebrity guest at Maksoud Plaza: American singer and pianist Ray Charles — Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 13 of 16 Henry Maksoud, next to his grandson Henry, on the helipad of the five-star hotel. He died in 2014 and his grandson took over the business — Photo: Silvia Costanti/Valor 14 of 16 Photo: Silvia Costanti / Valor 15 of 16 Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza 16 of 16 Photo: Reproduction / Maksoud Plaza Opened in 1979, the hotel was an icon of São Paulo

The building, located near Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, will be closed and handed over to businessmen Jussara and Fernando Simões, brothers and owners of the JSL Group, from the logistics sector, who take over the property from December 31st. The Simões brothers will pay R$132 million to the Maksoud group, putting an end to a dispute that lasted ten years.

In 2011, due to a labor debt of BRL 13 million, the Maksoud Plaza hotel was auctioned and won for BRL 70 million by the Simões brothers. Hidroservice, the holding company of the Maksoud group, questioned the validity of the auction in court for having deposited R$ 13 million to pay the labor debts. After some appeals, the group managed to regain control of the hotel. The decision was still being questioned in court, but there was an agreement between the parties, who withdrew the resources. With that, the property’s finalization will be concluded, now with the updated value.

“This was the solution found to resolve the group’s debt. The debt is very large and there are many uncertainties due to the pandemic”, said Maksoud Neto. The hotel was closed for six months because of the pandemic in 2020. This year, there was a recovery in tourism. Even so, the hotel’s average occupancy rate was 20%, according to the executive. He said that the hotel has a “small cashier”, enough to close down activities and comply with the bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The judicial reorganization plan was approved in June this year by 96.18% of creditors at the meeting. The Maksoud group, formed by HM Hotels (Maksoud Plaza), Hidroservice (holding) and its subsidiaries Manaus Hotéis e Turismo and HSBX Bauru Empreendimentos, filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2020.

The total liability is R$845 million, of which R$110 million went into judicial reorganization. After negotiations with creditors, the value of total liabilities was reduced to R$300 million. The tax debt was reduced from R$420 million to R$170 million. Bankruptcy debt was reduced from R$110 million to R$60 million. The other R$315 million refer to liabilities that have expired or are under discussion in court.

According to Maksoud Neto, the approved plan foresees the payment of the public tender debt in 23 years, with a three-year grace period and the fiscal debt in ten years. The labor debt will be paid in 12 months, and the first three installments have already been paid.

The group also has R$191 million in assets, which were divided into two Isolated Production Units (UPIs). The list includes properties in Bauru, São Paulo, Manaus, land, among others. The UPIs should go up for auction in the first half of 2022. With the auction and the sale of Hotel Maksoud, the group hopes to raise R$ 323 million, enough to pay off debts.

Maksoud Neto said that, after the sale of the hotel, the plan is to provide consultancy for the hotel sector, and seek new uses for the Maksoud Plaza brand. “The brand is our greatest asset, it is known for three generations. We are doing strategic planning to extend the use of the brand”, he said, adding that he has conversations with construction companies, but prefers to keep the names confidential.