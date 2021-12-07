Twenty-one years after the original screening, O Cravo ea Rosa returns to Globo programming for a rerun in the afternoon. In the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco and Mário Teixeira, actor Luiz Antônio do Nascimento was successful as Buscapé, an orphan much protected by Catarina (Adriana Esteves). Currently, he is away from soap operas. How is Buscapé from O Cravo ea Rosa doing today? See below.

Buscapé by O Cravo ea Rosa today

When he acted in O Cravo ea Rosa as Buscapé, Luiz Antônio was only 13 years old. Today, at 34, he continues in the theater, but now in charge of the L2 In Cena school. Among the famous who were students of the actor, is Heslaine Vieira, who is on air as Zayla in Nos Tempos do Imperador.

Luiz is married to filmmaker Lívia Santhiago and the two work together in charge of the school. In an interview with Extra, he revealed that the establishment has already trained more than 500 actors, many from needy communities in Rio.

The actor started his career when he was just 6 years old. In addition to O Cravo ea Rosa, he was in Flora Encantada (1999), A Padroeira (2001), Chocolate com Pimenta (2003) and four seasons of Malhação. His last job on TV was in 2012, when he played the character Janjão in Malhação Conectados.

Now, Luiz can be watched on television once again during the rerun of O Cravo ea Rosa. He plays Buscapé, the protagonist’s darling boy, with whom he agrees on everything. He always obeys your orders, which end up putting him in funny situations.

Replay of the soap opera

Shown for the first time in 2000, Cravo ea Rosa has already been reruns on Vale a Pena Ver de Novo in 2003 and 2013, and on the Viva channel in 2019.

The plot is one of the biggest hits on the six o’clock schedule. In its original exhibition, the series closed with an average of 30 points, a high average for the hour. Now, Globo brings back history to try to increase the rates of afternoon programming.

The Carnation and the Rose is a romantic comedy inspired by the classic The Tamed Shrew, by William Shakespeare. Directed by Mário Márcio Bandarra and Amora Mautner, the plot features Adriana Esteves as Catarina and Eduardo Moscovis as Petruchio. Set in São Paulo in the 1920s, the telenovela narrates the romance between the hillbilly and the genius girl.

Viewers can follow the plot from Monday to Friday, at 2:40 pm, Brasília time, right after Jornal Hoje.