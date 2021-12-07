How to password Google Photos and hide images on mobile | Albums and organizers

It is now possible to hide photos and videos in a secret folder on Google Photos and access them using a security password. The feature is useful as it separates the content from the rest of the mobile phone gallery, and even allows you to protect it with a numeric PIN or the user’s fingerprint, preventing third parties from accessing the media. The function can be activated in a few steps and, in the following tutorial, see how to configure the locked folder in Google Photos to hide confidential media.
Google Photos: tutorial shows how to configure locked folder to hide photos and videos — Photo: Clara Fabro/TechTudo
Step 1. Open the Google Photos app and from the bottom menu tap on “Library”. Then select “Management”;
Go to the Google Photos library and click on “Management” — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro
Step 2. Now look for the “Configure Folder Locked” card and tap on it. Read the functionality instructions and press “Configure” to proceed;
Select the “Configure Folder Locked” card and tap “Configure” to continue — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro
Step 3. Next, you must indicate a lock option for the folder. To configure the fingerprint, tap on the device’s sensor. To set a PIN, tap “Use PIN” and enter the numeric code;
Indicate a blocking option for the Google Photos folder, which can be by fingerprint or numeric PIN — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro
Step 4. On the next screen, select “Move items” to hide photos in the locked folder. Select the photo or video you want to hide, tap on “Move” in the upper right corner of the screen, and confirm the action;
Tap “Move Items” and select the media you want to hide in Google Photos — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro
Step 5. Ready! The photo will be moved to the locked folder and to access it you will need to enter the numeric PIN or use the fingerprint to unlock. Remember that media that are saved in the secret folder are not backed up.
To access the folder it is necessary to unlock it with the fingerprint or enter the numeric PIN — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro
