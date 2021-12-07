“I am the leader of the pack, not Izalci”

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

Lasier Martins (photo), leader of the parliamentary bloc with Podemos, PSDB and PSL in the Senate, countered his fellow toucan Izalci Lucas and told the the antagonist that the president of Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), “needs to restore legality”.

As we reported earlier firsthand, control of the allocation of almost BRL 140 billion in the 2022 budget, election year — the value equals four times the secret budget.

Rose it ran over the regiment and a norm that governs the functioning of the collegiate in order to enlist the nationalist Wellington Fagundes at education sector reporting, responsible for analyzing about 680 amendments. By the current rules, the PL senator could not occupy the function, since a co-religionist, the deputy Joe Vitor (PL-MG), preceded him.

“Rose cannot allow this usurpation of office. I hope the senator restores legality, she needs to restore legality”, said Lasier.

As we have shown, Rose was even warned of the formal error, but ended up accepting Fagundes’ indication, made in a letter signed by herself and her colleague. Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), which placed itself as the leader of the parliamentary bloc, which is not true.

“I am the leader of the block, not Izalci. Either I’m in the Senate or I’m on the phone. No one has ever called me to discuss this matter”, he said.

Just now, Izalci admitted that, “if you look at the regiment literally”, Fagundes could not be the rapporteur of education, but he tried to justify it by claiming that “the CMO only works by agreement” — read more here.

“Their agreement has no value, because the rules and regulations governing the commission are superior to any agreement: the same party cannot occupy the same function in the following year”, added Lasier.