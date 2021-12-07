“I disabled the microphones, I made a mistake”, says a witness in the Kiss case

Former audio operator and sound technician Venâncio da Silva Anschau, 40, who was the first deponent heard in the Kiss case jury on Tuesday, said that at the time the fire broke out, which ended with the death of 242 people, it disabled the audio from the microphones of the Gurizada Fandangueira band, which would have prevented the musicians from communicating with the audience. The witness, listed by the defense of vocalist Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, reported that he did not see the flames on the roof of the club and that he saw only one person climbing on stage, without identifying that she had a fire extinguisher in her hands. Believing it to be an invasion by the audience, Anschau turned off the microphones.

“When the guy comes up on stage, I don’t have the dimension, I can’t imagine what’s going on and I mute the microphones. I disabled it. I was wrong, I was wrong, but I disabled the audio”, said the witness, crying. The witness, who got emotional several times, narrated that he was programming a sound effect for the next song, with his head down, looking at the equipment, when he noticed that the band had stopped playing. After reviewing the devices and not noticing anything unusual, he looked at the stage and saw the musicians looking up, gesturing with water bottles, until the man in question climbed onto the stage.

“When this person goes on stage, he has a fire extinguisher, and I shut down the band’s audio because I didn’t know what was going on, I had no vision of what was going on. They handle the fire extinguisher upwards and I barely notice a fire circumference, a fire onset, small, a matter of less than a hand inch”, he reported. The former sound technician also said he noted that people on stage were unable to fight the flames using the fire extinguisher. That’s when he called a colleague and decided to leave where they were, in order to return after the fire was controlled, which never happened.

Anschau, currently a legislative agent for the Santa Maria Chamber, said that he had occasionally worked with the band since 1999, but that he started providing exclusive services for the group as of 2010. According to him, the use of pyrotechnic devices was common. He said that, as far as he can remember, shows like that took place, even at Kiss. The witness also stated that he does not consider himself a victim of the tragedy. “I don’t understand the attempted murder of the four defendants against me.”





Despite this, Anschau said that he had to stay in hospital for five days because of exposure to smoke, and that he ended up missing the birth of his daughter. He also reported that he came into contact with some families of victims, but that on other occasions he did not have the courage. He even sought psychological care in a joint effort at the Hospital Universitário de Santa Maria, but ended up leaving the place when he was identified by someone as a member of the band.