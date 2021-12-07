‘I think the decision has already been taken,’ says Rio’s Health Secretary on New Year’s Eve cancellation | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz, stated that the epidemiological panorama in the city has been the best since the beginning of the pandemic, but there are uncertainties regarding the omicron variant and the opinion contrary to the holding of the party by the State Government’s scientific committee collaborated in the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve party in the city and, according to him, the decision is already taken.

“I think the decision has already been taken, but it is important to look at the epidemiological panorama of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Today, the city has reduced hospitalizations, cases and deaths for Covid-19 for 14 weeks. In the last week we had 3 days without any deaths from Covid-19. And the number of people with severe cases is increasingly rare”, said Soranz.

The secretary was interviewed at Conexão GloboNews this Monday morning (6). The New Year’s Eve cancellation was announced by Mayor Eduardo Paes on Saturday morning (4). He highlighted that the municipality’s scientific committee considered the event to be held, but the state power committee did not, and he opted for the more restrictive rule.

“Even we have a very high vaccination coverage and a very favorable epidemiological scenario, it is necessary to take into account the notes of the state government committee and other government bodies,” said the secretary.

This Monday morning, 31 people were hospitalized with Covid in the city, according to the Covid panel of the City Hall of Rio.

“Our current epidemiological panorama is very favorable, we have very few cases of covid-19. What raises concern is the new variant and how it will behave. Does it cross the vaccine barrier? Is it more serious than the other variants? So far, we don’t have enough information about her to make this statement,” said Soranz.

1 de 1 Fireworks show celebrates 2018 arrival in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Fireworks show celebrates 2018 arrival in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

A meeting between the city hall and the state government is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (8). Soranz commented on the stiffening of the demand for proof of vaccination in the city and stressed that the measure must also be adopted when entering the country by air and land.

“Nobody would like to be canceling this incredible party that is the New Year’s Eve party in the city of Rio de Janeiro. But the scenario, the security climate, even with a very favorable epidemiological scenario, limits certain actions”, said Soranz.

On private parties, the secretary said that changes are not planned.