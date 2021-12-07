‘I was wrong to turn off the microphones,’ says former sound operator

Former sound technician Venâncio da Silva Anschau, 40, acknowledged in testimony today that he made a mistake when the fire broke out at the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), on January 27, 2013. He cried for several times during his speech.

He was standing next to the DJ and initially didn’t see the flames. Former member of the band Gurizada Fandangueira was the 21st person to testify at the trial of the four defendants accused of the nightclub fire, which is now on the seventh day.

“The way I saw it: the band is playing, I was concentrating on the screen, I was programming an effect for the next song, head down, and the band stopped playing. I check the equipment and there’s nothing unusual about the equipment. Someone goes on stage, has a fire extinguisher, and I shut off the audio in the band, I had no vision of what was happening. I have no dimension, I can’t imagine what’s going on and I turn off the mics. I muted the audio. (…) When the boy goes on stage, I cut the audio”, said the former employee of the band, who is currently a public servant.

Anschau said he was close to the nightclub doors and that his exit was easy. “It was three meters, five meters [da porta], it didn’t take me five minutes to get out.”

The former sound technician said that, after the fire, he did not seek medical attention, as he did not want to leave his wife, 40 weeks pregnant, alone. However, since leaving the night, he felt short of breath.

“I was hospitalized for five days, I was hospitalized the day after the four [réus], and I didn’t want to go to the hospital, I didn’t have burns, I was hospitalized for exposure to smoke. The day I went to take my wife [para o parto], she goes to the obstetric center and I go to the emergency room,” says the man, explaining that his daughter, Antônia, was born on February 2nd.

The former employee said that he even sought psychological care at the HUSM (Hospital Universitário de Santa Maria). However, when identifying himself as the band’s audio technician, he was asked by one of the survivors about what he was doing there. “I got up and left,” he reported.

“I never talked to anyone [sobre o que aconteceu na Kiss], I didn’t even talk about the tragedy with my family.”

“Renovation didn’t have a technical person in charge”, says the architect

Architect and urban planner Nivea da Silva Braido said she was contacted by Elissandro Spohr, a partner at nightclub Kiss, amid the renovation of the nightclub in 2009. At the time, he wanted tips on wallpaper. That’s why the professional ended up going to the place, taking photos and carrying out simulations on top of the images.

“I was surprised by the size of the work, it was a big work, a stone wall was built. I took photos for simulation. On the occasion, I warned about the risk of not having a technical responsible. There was the risk of passing a supervisor of the work on the sidewalk and realize the absence of the professional.”

At that time of the work, R$130,000 had already been spent. “I passed a proposal to take over the reform. He said he would need to talk to a partner [Mauro Hoffmann, um dos réus pelo incêndio na Kiss]”, he said. However, the professional ended up not being hired.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple murders and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

With the testimony of Nivea, 22 the number of people already heard in the trial of the defendants accused in the burning of the nightclub Kiss.