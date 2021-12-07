IATA releases October air travel data and criticizes governments for Ômicron response

Illustrative image: Inframerica





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the recovery of air travel continued in October 2021, with general improvements in the domestic and international markets, but also warned that the imposition of travel bans by the governments – which go against the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) – could threaten the sector’s recovery.

According to IATA, its analysis indicates that:

● A total demand (domestic + international) for air travel (measured in paying passenger times kilometers, or RPKs) was 49.4% lower in October 2021 compared to October 2019. This result represents an improvement compared to September 2021, which had recorded a drop of 53.3% compared to the levels of September 2019.

● The domestic markets experienced a 21.6% reduction in demand compared to October 2019, an improvement over September 2021, when traffic dropped 24.2% versus September 2019.

● The demand for international travel in October 2021 it was 65.5% lower than in October 2019, slightly better than the 69.0% drop recorded in September 2021 versus September 2019, with all regions showing improvements.





“October’s traffic performance highlights that people will travel when they can. Unfortunately, government responses to the emergence of the Ômicron variant are jeopardizing the global connectivity that took so long to rebuild,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA.

International Passenger Air Transport Markets

Europe’s airlines reported a 50.6% drop in international traffic for October 2021 compared to October 2019, a significant improvement from the 56.5% drop recorded in September 2021 versus September 2019.

The capacity offered was 41.3% lower than in 2019 and the occupancy rate was 13.7 percentage points lower, reaching 72.5%.

Latin American airlines showed a 55.1% drop in traffic in October compared to the same month in 2019. In September, the registered drop was 61.4% compared to September 2019.

In October, capacity dropped 52.5% and the occupancy rate decreased 4.3 percentage points over October 2019, reaching 76.9%, which was the highest occupancy among the regions for the 13th consecutive month.





North American Airlines showed a 57.0% drop in demand in October 2021 compared to the same month in 2019, an improvement from the 61.4% drop recorded in September 2021 versus September 2019.

Capacity dropped 43.2% and load factor shrank 20.0 percentage points to 62.4%.

Africa Airlines showed a 60.2% drop in traffic in October 2021 compared to the same month in 2019. The figure for September had been a 62.1% drop compared to the same month in 2019.

Capacity decreased 49.0% in October and the load factor dropped 15.2 percentage points to 54.1%.

Middle East Airlines showed a 60.3% drop in demand in October 2021 versus October 2019, a big leap from the 67.1% drop recorded in September 2021 versus September 2019.

Capacity dropped 49.1% and load factor decreased by 16.1 percentage points to 57.5%.

Asia-Pacific airlines showed a 92.8% drop in international traffic in October 2021 compared to October 2019, slightly better compared to the 93.1% drop registered in September 2021 versus September 2019.

Capacity dropped 83.8% and load factor decreased 44.0 percentage points to 35.7%, the lowest among the regions.





Domestic passenger air transport markets

Domestic traffic demand in the world fell 21.6% in October 2021 compared to October 2019, after a 24.2% drop in the previous month. This is the second consecutive rise in the movement, after a retreat in August caused by the peak of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Asia.

domestic travel in Russia they still remained strong, 24.0% above October 2019 levels. However, a strong surge in COVID-19, combined with the start of the winter travel season, caused growth to slow somewhat in October (in September was 29.3% above 2019) and may weaken again in November.

In October, domestic demand in USA was 10.5% below pre-crisis levels, an improvement from 13.1% lower in September. Traffic has remained close to pre-crisis levels for the past four months or so, but future reservations indicate that domestic demand could remain at this lower level than in 2019 during the end of the year.

At the Brazil, domestic demand was 16.3% below the levels of 2019 in October, close to the result of September, when the fall was 17.3%. The upward trend in passenger traffic is supported by new infections continuing to fall and fall, by robust progress in vaccination in the country as well as in the wider region of South America.

Domestic air travel in China exceeded 2019 levels in the second quarter of this year. But since then, new small-scale outbreaks have prompted authorities to reimplement travel restrictions within the country. This continued into October, meaning that domestic demand was 25.7% below 2019 levels. In addition, new cases increased in November, meaning that domestic traffic is expected to deteriorate again in the month.

There were strong improvements in domestic demand in the India and in the Japan, with declines of 27.0% and 49.3%, respectively, compared to the levels of October 2019, after falls of 40.5% and 65.7% in September. Both countries were able to remove some control measures due to falling infections and rising vaccination rates.

On the other hand, domestic demand remained weak in the Australia, down 81.0% compared to October 2019, almost unchanged from an 80.3% drop in September.





Walsh commented:

“The relaxation of US restrictions on travel from around 33 countries last month has raised hopes for growth in travel demand, with a consequent increase in traffic during the winter season in the northern hemisphere.

“But the emergence of the Ômicron variant has caused panic in many governments, who have once again restricted or completely stopped freedom to travel, although the WHO has clearly warned that ‘the general travel ban will not prevent international spread and poses a heavy burden for sector lives and livelihoods’.

“The logic of the WHO advice was evident a few days after the identification of Ômicron in South Africa, with a presence already confirmed in all continents. The ill-founded travel bans are ineffective, it’s like closing the barn door after the horse has run away.”

Last month, IATA launched a plan to help guide governments to securely reopen their borders with data-driven decision-making. Specifically, IATA asked governments to focus on three main areas:

● Simplified health protocols;

● Digital solutions for processing health credentials;

● Measures to combat COVID-19 proportionate to risk levels with a continuous review process.

“Furthermore, governments must address the appalling disparity in vaccination rates across the world – for example, the developed world already offers booster doses while less than 10% of the African continent is fully vaccinated,” said Walsh.

IATA Information