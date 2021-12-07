Ibovespa rises again driven by overseas and commodities By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Port of Santos (SP) 09/16/2021 REUTERS/Carla Carniel



2/2

by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price rose on Tuesday, indicating the fourth consecutive session of gains, in line with the strong opening of US stock exchanges and in the wake of reduced fears about the micron variant of the coronavirus.

Commodities also help the Ibovespa, with the price jump and the price rise.

On the local scene, news about the negotiations for the potential enactment of parts of the PEC dos Precatórios are still on the investors’ radar, while the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has today the first day of the last meeting in 2021.

At 11:08 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.96% to 107,880.99 points. The financial volume was 5.7 billion reais.

Relief over Ômicron continues to set a positive tone in the main stock markets, following statements by a South African health official and Anthony Fauci, the main reference in infectious diseases in the US, in the sense that cases of the variant do not come if showing serious, despite reports of increased transmissibility.

This sentiment is corroborated by information from British pharmaceutical company GSK that its drug against Covid-19, developed with the North American company Vir Biotechnology, is effective against all Ômicron mutations. The data, however, still need to be published.

The lower level of concern about Ômicron, at least compared to the initial fears of investors, who are still waiting for more concrete information, triggers the rise of shares linked to technology abroad. A trend is also seen in Brazil, where Méliuz (SA:) and Inter are pushing the Ibovespa up in percentage.

In Brazil, there is still indecision about the promulgation of the parts of the PEC of the Precatório approved by the two Houses of Congress. The day before, there was a meeting between the leaders, but no decision was announced. The PEC makes room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil of 400 reais, the government’s new social program.

According to the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, the government is going to issue a provisional measure to guarantee the necessary resources for the December payment, given the non-resolution of the PEC issue.

HIGHLIGHTS

– MÉLIUZ ON rose 13.2%, INTER UNIT rose 6.6% and LOCAWEB ON advanced 2.6%, with local shares linked to the technology sector also performing well, in line with the roles on Wall Street.

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 3.3%, CSN ON (SA:) rose 4%, USIMINAS PN (SA:) rose 1.8% and GERDAU PN (SA:) rose 2%, after the jump in iron ore, amid a measure of increased liquidity to support economic growth in China’s largest steel producer and consumer.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) rose 0.4% and ON advanced 0.8%, a timid rise given the performance of oil, which extended yesterday’s gains with less fear about Ômicron and price increases by Saudi Arabia. PETRO RIO ON jumped 3.8%, in the wake of the advance of the commodity and after releasing operating data for November.

– VIA ON rose by almost 2%. Other retailers also advanced, such as MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:), which was up 2.2%.

– ENERGISA UNIT fell by 1.6%, EDP (SA:) ENERGIAS DO BRAZIL ON yielded 1.4%, TAESA UNIT (SA:) dropped 0.9%, as did CPFL (SA:) ENERGIA ON, while CEMIG PN (SA:) dropped 0.7%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) dropped 1.1%, BRADESCO PN (SA:) gave 0.9%, BANCO DO BRASIL ON (SA:) dropped 01% and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SA:) dropped 0. 6%

– MULTIPLAN ON (SA:) and MRV ON (SA:) down 1.8% and LOJAS RENNER ON (SA:) down 1.7% were also among bearish highlights.