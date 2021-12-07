Ibovespa rose 1.7% and closed up for the third day in a row; NY stock exchanges recovered losses

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa started its third consecutive session of high and this time it had support from abroad to close the session in positive territory. Outside, investors passed on positive information about the micron variant of the coronavirus, causing stock exchanges to recoup part of last Friday’s losses. Here, the market remains optimistic after the approval of the PEC for Precatório in the Senate.

“The enthusiasm with the approval of the PEC in the Senate remained, as it was seen as a major obstacle in the process. Furthermore, the markets began to breathe better after learning that despite the high contagion of the Ômicron variant, there are no signs of high lethality or hospitalizations”, says Pedro Secchin, partner at Golden Investimentos.

Definitive studies on the new variant are still lacking and the risks are still being monitored. Meanwhile, actions linked to the reopening of the economy rose abroad and in Brazil. Here, the airlines stood out, with Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (BLUE4) heading the biggest hikes of the day on the Ibovespa. Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3), the highest weights in the index, also rose, favored by higher commodity prices.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite approval in the Senate, the PEC dos Precatórios needs to be voted on in two rounds in the Chamber, due to changes in the text, before the beginning of the parliamentary recess.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was supposed to meet with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, trying to keep the text as approved in the Senate, with the fiscal space linked to Auxílio Brasil and social security expenses. Lira wants to slice up the proposal to avoid binding. The PEC opens up fiscal space of R$ 16.1 billion, by changing the rule for calculating the spending ceiling.

“The slicing of the PEC can sour the mood of investors. If this is how it is now, it makes room for a dispute over this budget and doubts about how it would be distributed. There is little time to approve and the risk is to be approved at the cash register without all the possibilities being interpreted, with many loose ends. If done poorly, it will generate a gigantic fiscal problem”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

The week is also a decision at the Central Bank. Tomorrow, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) starts its last meeting of the year and, on Wednesday (8), it should announce new adjustments to the basic interest rate (Selic). The expectation is that the monetary authority will maintain the pace of interest acceleration from the previous meeting and raise the rate to 9.25% per year.

In this week’s Focus Report, financial market economists maintained the Selic forecast at 9.25% at the end of 2021 and at 11.25% for 2022.

“Perhaps the most relevant change [nas projeções] has been for the Selic in 2023, which was 8% (compared to a forecast of 7.75% a week earlier), indicating that analysts expect a shift in interest rates, as projections for the 2022 GDP were cut in half in last month”, state analysts at Bradesco BBI.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Once again its projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in both periods. From 10.15% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.18%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 5% to 5.02%.

The Ibovespa closed the trading session this Monday up 1.7% to 106,858 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 27.5 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December trades up 1.58% to 107,325 points in the last trades of the day.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.18% to R$5.689 on purchase and R$5.690 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 rises 0.62% to R$5.721.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rose ten basis points to 11.40%; DI for January 2025 advanced six basis points at 10.95%; and the DI for January 2027 rose five basis points at 10.99%.

In the United States, the highlights of the week are also the inflation indicators. Markets have fluctuated in line with signals from the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) about withdrawals of stimulus to the economy. Last week, more speeches hawkish helped to bring down the market.

But today, with positive news on the Ômicron variant, New York stocks closed sharply higher, recovering last Friday’s losses. The Dow Jones closed up 1.87%; to 35,227 points; the S&P advanced 1.17%, to 4,591 points; and the Nasdaq closed up 0.93% at 15,225 points.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices also advanced with momentary relief over the coronavirus variant: Brent rose 4.58% to $73.08, while WTI rose 4.87% to $69.49.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related