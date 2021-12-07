“If Palmeiras can’t sell”

The striker has polls from Internacional, who are looking for options in the ball market and would like to have the number 10 shirt in 2022

The mood for Luiz Adriano to stay at Palmeiras is worn out. Even with the title of Conmebol Libertadores, the São Paulo club promises to change some things in the current squad. And this goes through departures and arrivals, mainly in order to maintain a qualified squad, but younger.

Leila Pereira officially takes office as president of Alviverde on December 15th. However, behind the scenes there are already movements and debates for what will be done in 2022. Therefore, the future of the 10 palmeirense jersey is the talk of the time at the Soccer Academy, mainly because it is an athlete who has surveys.

“It’s not for next season. Leila Pereira’s husband and Leila herself don’t like Luiz Adriano’s football. It is a guy who is available in the market. If Palmeiras is not able to sell or exchange, it will accept until terminating the contract”, nailed the journalist Jorge Nicola participating in the “Cancelados” program on YouTube.

Rated in 1.5 million euros (something around R$9.5 million at the current price), according to projections made by the website Transfermarkt, which specializes in data and statistics, LA has a contract with Verdão until June 2023. Revealed by Internacional, it is monitored by the Porto Alegre club.

Given the difficulty in negotiating L. Adriano directly with the SP team, Inter can take advantage of the gap and get the contract without incurring acquisition costs, focusing only on salaries, gloves and possible rewards for performance. The summit of the current champions of the Americas is in favor of terminating the player, despite waiting for advantageous proposals to sell him.