‘If you went to the bathroom and lost Bitcoin by US$ 42,000, that’s it,’ says an analyst predicting 50% increase for BTC and up to 80% for 6 altcoins

After a bloody weekend in which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to US$ 42,000, this Monday, 06, the value of the largest cryptocurrency on the market managed to recover part of its value and resumed trading above US$ 50,000.

For one of the most famous traders in the market, the analyst Tone Vays, whoever missed the opportunity to buy the BTC during the dive will regret as the cryptocurrency will have a V-shaped reversal to an uptrend.

“I really think this is going to be like a V-shaped reversal. You won’t get another chance to buy this dip. you had another chance to buy it for $47,000, because then it’s just going to go up,” he said.

Also according to the analyst, the recent crash showed that bulls have strong supports at US$ 40,000 and that this may have created a spring-like catalyst for the BTC to start a new uptrend in the coming days.

“Given the way this candle has manifested itself, there is now a greater chance of a new all-time record this year than there was before the crash. The V-shaped movement actually creates additional upward pressure from FOMO [medo de perder]”, points out.

The analyst points out that now Bitcoin can easily surpass the US$ 70 thousand mark and even rise more than 50% to the level of US$ 80 thousand.

Upward cryptocurrencies

In the same vein as Vays, Guy, the host of the popular cryptocurrency channel Coin Bureau, pointed out that the drop in BTC’s price showed that investors are eyeing altcoins that rebounded faster than the largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Therefore, for him, one of the altcoins that can surpass BTC in a new high phase is Earth (LUNA). Guy says that LUNA’s recent positive price action is being driven by demand for stablecoins on the platform and a recent protocol update.

“These dynamics sent LUNA to the moon. And while I saw a small correction over the weekend, if LUNA can get back to the $75 mark in the next few days, a $90 LUNA will come soon,” he points out.

The same, according to him, should happen with Polygon (MATIC). According to the analyst, MATIC’s strength in recent days may lie in the expectation of an event in which Polygon plan make a “big ad”.

As for DailyHodl’s analyst team, the Aelf (ELF) network has recently risen more than 85%, bringing back to the surface the token that was forgotten after its launch in 2018.

The sudden price jump follows the platform shift to support game projects in the metaverse. the aelf team is casting a metaverse themed hackathon designed to encourage the development of online gaming projects which can help boost the price in the short term and bring the ELF blockchain back into the big game.

Solana, Ethereum and Avalanche

For the trader known as credible the cryptocurrency that can accompany Bitcoin in a new bull movement is Solana (SOL). Credible believes SOL will set new records, to around $300 early next year.

“SOL withstood this fall extremely well and has completely rebuilt its downward movement. It will be one of the first to recover and set a new record in my opinion. ”

To the analyst known as Smart Contractor, who is ready to outperform the BTC in a new bullish cycle is Ethereum which is poised for a monstrous rally against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) after the pair exited a big bullish continuation pattern.

“ETH / BTC coming out of a several months re-accumulation in a dump. The whole market looks quite bullish for alts, in my opinion. 0.1 BTC ($4,885) and then 0.14 BTC ($6,839) will come sooner than people think. Imagine thinking that this is a bear market,” he said.

Another altcoin on the trader’s list is the smart contract platform and Ethereum’s competitor Avalanche (AVAX). According to Smart Contracter, AVAX is now ready to rally to all-time highs after successfully retesting key demand areas on both pairs.

