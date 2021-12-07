‘In 2022, Moro and I will be in the same field,’ says Doria

Soon after winning the PSDB’s caucuses, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, embarked on a trip to New York organized by Investe SP to meet investors and authorities, in which he presented himself with a moderate presidential candidate. Following meetings with his finance secretary, Henrique Meirelles (PSD), he defended the spending ceiling and made a counterpoint to President Jair Bolsonaro. At the party level, he modeled the speech. As president toucan, he started to defend pacification with the pocket narist wing of the party and gave up fighting for the expulsion of his greatest enemy, federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG). In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast, said he believes that he and former minister and former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) will be “in the same field in 2022, but not necessarily in the same candidacy.” Doria also claims that the five years of public mandates made him include the social in his liberal vision of the economy.

How will the process of picking up the pieces in the PSDB be after such a fierce process of previews?

Every campaign is tough. I lived this experience in 2016 and 2018. I won the two caucuses and the two subsequent elections. It won’t be different now. The preview post works like a magnet. This is gradual.

The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, would have suggested the idea that the central parties would eventually make a move to choose a single candidate from this field. Would it be the case to preview the center?

I didn’t talk to Bruno Araújo about it, nor he with me. I don’t know about this proposal.

What will the conversation be like with the central parties?

It’s a conversation that starts now and runs until April of next year. We will have a good dialogue to define not only which candidate will have more electoral chances, but also the capacity to confront Lula and Bolsonaro.

Deputy Aécio Neves argues that the PSDB’s priority should be to elect a large caucus instead of the president of the Republic in 2022. After the caucuses, how is his situation in the party? How is the mood in the caption?

The PSDB must, as a matter of priority, have a candidate for president of the Republic and create a large caucus.

But how is Aécio’s situation? Mr. he already defended his expulsion from the PSDB, which didn’t happen, being a political defeat at that time…

You better ask him.

Mr. is now more peace and love?

The PSDB must be integrated and harmonized. If not with the unit, very close to it. The PSDB is an ownerless party. It has many heads, many sentences and many positions that need to be considered. Time will help to distill and allow the PSDB to grow stronger after the Previews.

But within the PSDB, there are a large number of parliamentarians who are pocket members. As mr. are you going to address this issue?

The behavior of yesterday and today will not necessarily be tomorrow’s. That’s why dialogue and respect for time.

So you don’t foresee a clearance in the party?

It’s not that feeling and that sentence. The PSDB’s behavior will naturally revolve around its candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, but this in a natural way, and not in force and imposition.

The presenter José Luiz Datena broke with the PSD and declared support for Mr. Is he a potential runner-up candidate on your ticket?

I see Datena with more willingness to run for the Senate for São Paulo. If so, it has a good chance of being elected. We are already together, and for that it is not necessary for him to join the PSDB.

How do you see this move by ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin to get closer to ex-president Lula, while he is still in the PSDB?

This is an analysis that Governor Geraldo Alckmin himself is responsible for defining the motivations for this approximation with ex-president Lula, whom he and the PSDB have always fought for over the last 20 years.

Former minister Sérgio Moro (Podemos) met with Eduardo Leite in Rio Grande do Sul. How do you evaluate this meeting?

With absolute naturalness. I don’t see any inconvenience. He (Moro) is a pre-candidate of Podemos. We are all in the same liberal democratic camp.

Mr. see any possibility of being on the same plate as Moro in 2022?

We will be together in the same field, but not necessarily in the same candidacy. We have the same objective, which is to defend Brazil and Brazilians.

Is same plate harder?

It is too early to make a definition of this. Time will tell if this is possible. But we will be on the same field and away from the extremists.

Henrique Meirelles was announced as a spokesman for his future economic plan, but he continues with the project of running for the Senate in Goiás by the PSD, which plans to launch Rodrigo Pacheco for the presidency in 2022. are you going to manage this division?

Let’s work with information that is solid. He was invited and accepted to be the spokesperson for the economic committee of our candidacy.

What would be Petrobras’ ideal business model? Meirelles advocated privatizing it, but only after slicing it up.

The idea is not to transfer a public monopoly to a private one. There will be a well-done and in-depth modeling to ensure that Petrobras can play a new role in its history in the hands of the private economy. It won’t be the same size as it is today. It will be sliced. The companies that win the auction will have to contribute monthly resources to a compensation fund that will be a cushion every time we have more expressive increases in the barrel of oil internationally.

Are you expecting to count on the support of Centrão parties on your ticket?

We have no restrictions on alliances, as long as they are republican.

What will be the role of Eduardo Leite in your campaign?

I hope you are dignified and respectful, but I want to clarify that I never asked you to be a coordinator. Nor would it make sense. He is the governor of Rio Grande do Sul. We will have a conversation in the next few days.

Do you have any self-criticism today about your style of doing politics?

What makes me different from João Doria in 2016 is the social feeling. Today, given the reality of the country and São Paulo, I am much more linked to a liberal and social policy than when I was just a businessman. My view was that a liberal stance would solve everything. It does not solve.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of InvestSP

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

