In judgment of the nightclub Kiss, defenses question the list with 636 survivors – 12/06/2021 – Daily life

Witness Stenio Rodrigues Fernandes, 30, said this Monday (6), during the trial for the deaths at nightclub Kiss, that he was in Caçapava do Sul, about 100 kilometers from Santa Maria, at the time of the fire he caused the death of 242 people raised a question in the jury about the list of victims who survived the tragedy.

Attorney Bruno Seligman de Menezes, from the defense of Mauro Hoffmann, named as partner-owner of the club, asked the former Kiss promoter if he knew he was named as one of the 636 victims by the Public Ministry. Stenio said yes.

The number is present in the complaint for attempted murder and is released by official bodies. According to Menezes, the list includes, for example, Jorge Pozzobom (PSDB), current mayor of Santa Maria, state deputy at the time of the tragedy, among other names.

THE sheet, Pozzobom stated via message that the issue is a serious error. He said he was at home on the morning of the tragedy and, at 3:30 am, was awakened by the news, when he went to the Kiss site to help — the nightclub was in the central region of the city.

Defenses told the jury that the discussion is important because it relates to the eventual willful misconduct the defendants are accused of — one of the prosecution’s points is that the owners would have taken a risk by overcrowding the venue. Overcrowding in the early morning hours of January 27, 2013 has been one of the recurrent questions asked of victims.

“In this case, an attribution of more or less attempted murder is completely irrelevant. It changes absolutely nothing,” said Judge Orlando Faccini Neto, noting that this does not mean to disparage the actual victims of the attribution of attempted murder, that are heard in the jury — there will be 12 in total.

“This complaint was filed in April 2013, when the fact occurred in January 2013, one of the most complex facts known to us. As has been said, I was wrong, you will be wrong, he will be wrong, we will be wrong, you will be wrong and they will be wrong. This does not in any measure detract from the work that has been done,” he said.

Four defendants are accused of murder and attempted simple murder for eventual intent: Hoffmann, Elissandro Spohr (the two partner-owners of Kiss), Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos (vocalist for the band Gurizada Fandangueira) and Luciano Bonilha Leão (stage assistant who would have bought the pyrotechnic device).

Among the problems found on the list, according to Menezes, are a duplicate name, two firefighters, two neighbors, two people who said they were not there, among others. He also says that they presented formal records at hearings or in written demonstrations whenever the situation came up during the process.

“I believe it is extremely relevant for us to address the aspect related to the nightclub’s overcrowding at the time of debates,” he said to the jury.

The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul confirms that there are names that were wrongly included in the complaint. According to the agency, this is due to the short period for completing the investigation and offering a complaint, since the defendants were in prison at the time.

The Prosecutor’s Office also says that it chose not to add other names after considering that the number of victims would have no impact on the penalty or legal implications and that this would prolong the processing time for the process.

Prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari defended, in the midst of the discussion, that the real number would exceed the 636 names mentioned in the list so far.

“When the complaint was offered, not all the victims had been identified. Later, the lists of people who accessed the hospitals were received by the police and several victims who were hospitalized are not even on the list, the medical records came later. We have much more. that 636 victims. I’m saying this because we have this documented in the process,” she said.

The judge also explained that he tried to calculate the time needed to evaluate all the charges separately: they would need something around 28 days in the secret room (where jurors answer a questionnaire for conclusions), not counting lunch, dinner or sleep breaks, which it would be unworkable, he says.

“If they intend to divide victim by victim, it will be impossible to question, absolutely impossible to question the jurors,” said the magistrate.

Jader Marques, a lawyer representing Elissandro Spohr, asked that the Public Ministry no longer mention the sum of the number of dead and survivors — 878 people — since, for the defenses, there are errors in the second data.

“The fact that we have, for example, 18 people not located by the Civil Police and who were listed as victims also matters. The divergence makes a difference because the prosecution insists on making a sum to determine an aspect of the indictment, which is the capacity”, he pointed out .

The magistrate closed the matter by stating that the guidelines for the current trial are the imputation made in the complaint and the previous decisions that led the case to the jury.

The Kiss trial takes place in Porto Alegre after being challenged by Santa Maria, with defenses questioning whether the city where the tragedy occurred could guarantee an impartial jury.