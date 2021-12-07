In new guideline, WHO advises against use of convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19; understand | Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) published, this Monday (6), a guideline in which it advises against the use of convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19. The recommendation was published in the “British Medical Journal” (“BMJ”).

The entity advises against the use of plasma for any condition of the disease, but opens up a possibility of use for critically ill or critically ill patients – as long as they are participating in clinical trials.

For non-serious cases of the disease, the WHO makes a “strong recommendation” against the use of treatment.

In this article, you will understand:

What is convalescent plasma treatment Why did WHO advise against treatment? What were the previous recommendations? What is it worth now?

Treatment with convalescent plasma involves taking plasma neutralizing antibodies – a part of the blood – from patients who have already been cured of Covid-19 and placing them in patients with active disease to speed their recovery. The strategy has been tested since the beginning of the pandemic, before the advent of vaccines.

1 of 1 Healthcare worker secures plasma bag donated by patient recovered from Covid-19 in Cairo, Egypt, July 22, 2020. — Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP Healthcare worker secures plasma bag donated by Covid-19 patient recovered in Cairo, Egypt, July 22, 2020. — Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP

2) Why did WHO advise against treatment?

Because there was no clear benefit in using plasma to treat the disease – whether in a serious, critical or non-serious condition, points out the group of researchers, which includes two Brazilians.

Furthermore, they pointed out that the procedure needs “significant resources” to be done, in terms of cost and application time.

“The strong recommendation against use reflects the view that administration of plasma, especially for patients with non-severe disease, where there is a low risk of mortality and other important clinical outcomes, is not warranted,” the WHO group points out.

3) What were the previous recommendations?

There was no previous recommendation., explains the Brazilian researcher Letícia Kawano Dourado, who participated in the elaboration of the guidelines.

“There was no previous recommendation, but there was a lot of expectation that the plasma would work, based on observational studies, based on biological plausibility”, explains Dourado, who is a pulmonologist and researcher at the Hospital do Coração (HCOR), in São Paulo , and clinical director of the WHO Covid-19 Drug Guidelines.

Observational studies are those in which scientists observe the effect of something – be it a treatment or another intervention – without interfering on who is or is not exposed to that factor.

It is different, for example, from a study (or essay) controlled and randomized – considered the gold standard of testing in science. In this type of research, generally, participants, once selected, are randomly assigned to a study group (between two or more).

One of these groups can then, for example, receive an intervention – such as a new drug or a vaccine, such as those in Covid-19 – while the other group, called the “control group”, receives nothing, or receives an inactive substance.

Scientists then study what happens to people in each group. Any difference in results can then be linked to the intervention (provided that other factors – such as the characteristics of each group – are matched so as not to confuse the results).

already the biological plausibility quoted by Kawano means that something has or is in line with what is already known in science about a certain thing. In other words: when someone raises the hypothesis that drug X may work against a disease, this hypothesis has to be plausible according to what is already known about the disease, to avoid wasting time and money with studies with little chance of success.

“But it happens, as we see in science, not infrequently, that when you go from observational studies, from the theoretical hypotheses that medication works, to systematic investigation, in a randomized clinical trial, then you don’t see that benefit that was hypothesized”, completes the doctor.

4) What is it worth now?

With the new guideline, there are now two WHO guidelines on the use of convalescent plasma for patients with Covid. Both are against the use of plasma, but there is the possibility of use, in studies, for critically ill or critical patients.

“Both are recommendations against the use of convalescent plasma – with the difference that, in the severely to critically ill population, there is room for further investigations. So the recommendation is: the medication is contraindicated except in the setting of a clinical trial randomized,” explains Dourado.

In patients with severe or critical Covid:

The recommendation is against the use of convalescent plasma except if the patient is participating in a clinical study (or trial).

Severe or critical Covid cases are those in which the patient has oxygen saturation (the amount of oxygen in the blood) less than 90% in room air. Scientists stress, however, that this classification is arbitrary and may change depending on the patient..

“We make it clear in the guideline that this should not be put to iron and fire, for example: a young patient may very well have a saturation of 96% and no longer be good, because the [nível de oxigênio] its basal level is higher”, points out Dourado.

“So, a drop in saturation with respiratory symptoms already points to Covid severe, not moderate,” adds the doctor.

Likewise, the pulmonologist points out that mild cases are those with minimal symptoms or symptoms in the upper airways. Moderate ones are those cases in which there is a symptom of lung involvement, but there is no evidence of severe Covid.

In patients with mild or moderate Covid:

The recommendation is from not use convalescent plasma in patients with mild or moderate Covid – nor in clinical trials.

“In patients with non-severe illness, convalescent plasma does not have a major impact on mortality,” the scientists point out in the guideline.