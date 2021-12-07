In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Tonico discovers betrayal and kills Nino: ‘Bastard’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will kill one of his main allies in In Times of the Emperor. The villain will take the drastic decision against Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) when he discovers the journalist’s betrayal, who intended to publish a book with all the crimes of the boss. “Disgraçado”, will shout the deputy of the “rachadinhas” in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

In the plot, the owner of the newspaper O Berro catches the reporter receiving money from a man in a coffee shop. On the occasion, Celestina’s boyfriend (Bel Kutner) will be agreeing with an editor details about the book he will release, telling the rotten bastards.

Suspicious, the husband of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will send Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to investigate the employee. The delegate will then discover that Nino has bought a ticket to Italy and will report it to Tonico, who will be furious with the journalist.

Dom Pedro 2º’s arch-rival (Selton Mello) will unexpectedly appear in the Newsroom at night and find the boy alone. The corrupt politician will question Nino’s departure for Europe.

“I was going to talk to you today. I have made a decision, I want to go back to my land,” he will claim. “His life in Italy was crap,” retorts Tonico. The Italian will ask if the boss is suspicious of something, and the two will end up slapping.

At some point, the reporter will fall and hit his head. The villain will take advantage of the moment and go after the ally. “Oxe! Get up, you bastard! Nino? He’s dead,” he’ll shoot.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

