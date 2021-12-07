In response to the São Paulo City Hall, Anvisa reinforces its support for the requirement of a passport for the vaccine against Covid for foreigners | São Paulo

In response to a request made by the City of São Paulo, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced this Monday (6) that it is in favor of requiring a passport for the vaccine against Covid-19 for foreigners entering the country.

An official letter sent by Anvisa to the Municipal Health Department says that “it is necessary to review the Brazilian border policy, especially for the inclusion of the collection of proof of vaccination, in order to encourage that Brazil does not become one of the countries of choice for tourists and unvaccinated travelers.”

Also according to the document, among the recommendations, “it is foreseen the requirement of proof of vaccination of travelers, testing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated, self-quarantine for non-vaccinated and Traveler’s Health Declaration – DSV.”

The municipal administration states that it has not yet received a response from the Ministry of Health regarding the request for the requirement of proof in ports and airports.

On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined that the federal government should explain, within 48 hours, the reason for not requiring a vaccine passport for foreigners.

The government canceled a meeting that had been called for this Monday to debate, with technicians from Anvisa, the adoption of the requirement.

Barroso gives the government 48 hours to explain about the vaccine passport

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso determined that the Ministries of Justice and Public Security, Health and Infrastructure and the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government be heard, within 48 hours, about the delay in updating the rules of travelers entering the country – especially after the discovery of the omicron variant in countries in Africa and Europe.

The decision was taken in an action by the Sustainability Network that tries to force the government to adopt sanitary measures recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), such as the “vaccine passport” or mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil and greater inspection of flights that land in the country.

Anvisa recommends requiring vaccination for Covid for travelers to enter Brazil

“I determine the hearing of the authorities from which Ordinance No. 658/2021 issued, within 48 (forty-eight) hours, in view of the approaching recess. After the period, the case records must return to conclusion, for the consideration of the injunctions “, writes the minister.

In the order, Barroso says the request was presented by the Network “in view of the inertia of the federal government in reviewing Ordinance No. 658/2021, the imminent risk of dissemination of a new strain of COVID19, the approach of vacations and major tourist events (such as the Carnival)”.

With the decision, the Ministries of Civil House, Justice, Health and Infrastructure will have to justify the measures adopted by the government to monitor those entering the country.

Camila Bomfim: Anvisa defends vaccine passport at international meeting

The ordinance cited by Barroso and by the action of the Network was published on October 5th of this year. Under these rules, travelers arriving in Brazil by air must present a negative infection test and a virtual declaration stating that they agree with the sanitary measures adopted in the country.

By land, the ordinance determines that access by foreigners is prohibited. The text provides an exception only for people who are in neighboring countries and need to come to Brazil to take a return flight to their homeland.

Since the ordinance was issued, however, Anvisa has issued several technical notes questioning the rules in force. According to the agency, the lighter rules for air travel disregard the risk of transmission represented by these passengers – who can even get infected on the flight itself.