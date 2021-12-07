In the 2nd kidnapping in less than 15 days, another Mennonite disappears at the border – Interior

The Mennonite Pedro Reimer, 23, works as an electrician and was reportedly kidnapped around 5:00 pm

Police officers engaged in the search for the victim. (Photo: Straight from the Streets)

Paraguayan police are trying to locate yet another kidnapping victim in the department of San Pedro, Paraguay, a region dominated by groups of armed guerrillas who terrorize the border strip of the neighboring country.

The Mennonite Pedro Reimer, 23, works as an electrician on the Guyra Campana farm and lived in the neighborhood of Río Verde. He was reportedly taken around 5 pm this Monday near the farms of La Yeya, Lucipar and Guyra Campana, according to the Paraguayan portal Ultima Hora.

Unofficial information is that the kidnapped would have already asked for ransom to free the man. Lieutenant Colonel Luis Apesteguía, spokesman for the FTC (Joint Task Force), informed the Paraguayan portal that a large number of military agents, in addition to the National Police, are mobilized in the search for the young man.

Similar kidnappings have become increasingly common in the region. The Mennonites have become the main targets of the Mennonites, as they lived in territory ruled by organized crime.

On November 22, another Mennonite settler Helmut Ediger disappeared along with two workers on his property in San Pedro, and they were then found dead. Most kidnappings and attacks on farms are attributed by the Paraguayan government and police forces to the Paraguayan People’s Army.