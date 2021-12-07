‘In the times of the Emperor’: Nelio and Dolores flee and change their lives

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will decide to flee Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and will end up receiving news that will change their lives.

The couple will settle in a farm in the interior of the state. After a while, Dolores will feel bad. They will call a mourner to see her. The woman will then examine the girl and then say a prayer. It will then reveal that Dolores is pregnant.

After the woman leaves, Nélio will react in shock:

– Did the woman say that? I’m not dreaming, am I?

– She say yes! Or else I’m dreaming the same dream as you!

READ MORE:

Luísa enters the police’s sights because of Samuel

Nélio and Dolores are caught

Dom Pedro settles accounts with Samuel after the truth comes out

He will burst with joy:

– But it’s still a dream! We’re having a baby, Dolores!

– I’m going to be a mother, Nélio. And you are going to be a father! – Dolores will complete, euphoric.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the week’s summary of “In the Emperor’s Times”: