‘In the times of the Emperor’: Nelio and Dolores flee and change their lives

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will decide to flee Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and will end up receiving news that will change their lives.
The couple will settle in a farm in the interior of the state. After a while, Dolores will feel bad. They will call a mourner to see her. The woman will then examine the girl and then say a prayer. It will then reveal that Dolores is pregnant.
After the woman leaves, Nélio will react in shock:
– Did the woman say that? I’m not dreaming, am I?
– She say yes! Or else I’m dreaming the same dream as you!
He will burst with joy:
– But it’s still a dream! We’re having a baby, Dolores!
– I’m going to be a mother, Nélio. And you are going to be a father! – Dolores will complete, euphoric.
