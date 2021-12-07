INSS payroll interest will rise to 2.14% at the request of banks – 12/06/2021 – Market

The interest on payroll-deductible loans from the INSS (National Institute of the National Institute of Social Security) will rise from January 2022. The new rate will be 2.14% for payroll-deductible loans and 3.06% for the credit card. credit. Currently, the interest is 1.80% and 2.7%, respectively.

The 18.9% rise in the loan and the 13.3% increase in the credit card rate was a request from the banks, after falling interest rates during the pandemic and a long period of “freeze”. Since March 2020, less than a month after Covid arrived in the country, payroll rates have fallen and remain at the same level.

The new interest rates were authorized by the CNPS (National Social Security Council) after a meeting this Monday morning (6). The readjustment was linked to financial education policies for INSS retirees and pensioners, which should be funded by banking institutions, but whose main points will be debated and defined by the council.

In a statement, Febraban states that the increase was necessary for the offer of credit of the type to continue being made to retirees and pensioners. According to the institution, the main cost of payroll loan operations is funding.

“Banks understand that it is important to prevent the cost of funding and payroll-deductible loans from making it impossible to grant benefits to a significant portion of these retirees and pensioners, particularly in this period at the end and beginning of the year”, says the text.

According to the federation, in addition to being the cheapest type of loan, payroll loans play an important role in the life of retirees, who use the type of credit to cover debts, pay for exams and medication, in addition to daily bills.

“It particularly serves the low-income public, with a relevant portion of negative and unbanked people who, were it not for this alternative, would be forced to resort to other lines of credit with rates and terms totally incompatible with their needs.”

Febraban also informs that the granting of payroll has fallen in recent months. The drop in volume was from R$ 9.37 billion, in April this year, to R$ 7.18 billion, in October, according to data from the Central Bank. In addition, 1.6 million retirees were without payroll loans between June and October 2021.

The INSS says that when considering the real interest rate in the country, the new index is the lowest since 2015. “The board members recognized the need to change the rate to adapt to the fluctuations in the financial market and highlighted the importance of financial education for retirees and INSS pensioners,” says the agency.

The institute also says that the CNPS resolution with the new ones will be published and, based on that, Dataprev will have to adapt the systems to adopt the new values.

How payroll works

The INSS payroll is controlled by the CNPS and has its own rules. 2020 data show that, according to the INSS, there were 195.6 million active payroll deductibles in the country. This year alone, there were 37.8 million new contacts. Among the rules controlled are the maximum interest decided by the board, in addition to the amount of months to pay and the limit that can be borrowed by the retiree. By the end of 2021, this loan limit is 40% of the benefit: 35% for the loan and 5% for the credit card.

As of 2022, the rules must return to what they were before the pandemic and the retiree or pensioner will be able to commit up to 35% of their monthly income with these debts: 30% for the loan and 5% for the payroll credit card.

Until December 2021, the maximum number of monthly installments to pay the debt continues to be increased from 72 to 84 months (from six to seven years of payment). As of 2022, it will be back to 72 months.

This year, since March, the Central Bank has raised the Selic interest rate again, which reflects on the interest charged to companies and individuals. On Wednesday (8), the forecast is for an increase of 1.5 percentage point in the Selic, causing the basic interest to go from 7.75% to 9.25%.

financial education

Attorney Tonia Galleti, coordinator of the Sindnapi legal department (National Union of Retirees, Pensioners and Elderly), who participates in the CNPS as a representative of retirees, says that the way found so that there would be less damage from the rise in interest rates was to establish a commitment that there will be a financial and social security education program for retirees, pensioners and their families.

According to her, the banks’ proposal to raise payroll interest rates was made in October, on the eve of the monthly meeting. At the time, the council even debated the measure, but denied the increase. At the time, the banks asked for interest of 2.70% for the payroll loan and 3.20% for the credit card.

“The justification was that inflation rose and, with that, the cost for banks to take the money to be able to lend increased. But we said no. [para a alta de juros], understanding the moment we are living in and that the retiree and pensioner had no help, except to bring forward the 13th,” she says.

After the denial, the banks presented a new proposal, with lower interest rates, which was debated in a working group defined to deal with other matters on payroll-deductible loans and ended up being approved at this Monday’s meeting.

For Tonia, however, managing to link the rise in interest rates to financial education, which will be the responsibility of unions and associations, but which will be funded by the banking sector, was a victory. “It is a good path. We are going to meet to discuss the measures in our working group and, at the first meeting of the year of the CNPS, in February, the matter will already be formally discussed.”

Main uses of payroll

Febraban survey on the destination of the loan obtained by INSS retirees and pensioners (data from the first half of 2020):

Paying debts: 65%

Paying for medicines and/or exams: 21%

Renovate property: 19%

Pay day to day bills: 17%

Buying food: 12%

Larger margin for payroll

In March 2021, the government authorized an increase in the payroll margin to 40% for INSS beneficiaries and public servants by the end of this year

In January 2022, the special measures applied in the INSS payroll expire and return to the old rules. See what changes in payroll in 2022

The expansion had already been adopted in 2020 to try to reduce the economic impacts generated by the Covid-19 pandemic

Consult your statement

The insured can consult the loans linked to his/her benefit through Meu INSS

Access My INSS with login Click on the “Loan Statement” option If you receive more than one social security benefit, consult one at a time The screen will show the benefit information and the consignable margin If you prefer to print, click on “Download PDF”

Keep an eye

Discounts from loans and other debts can only be made on retirement if authorized by the beneficiary

The retired victim of financial harassment or abuse can request the refund of the discounted amounts

Sources: Febraban and report