Instagram ‘Pause’ and Teen Tracking Function: See What Will Change on the Platform | Technology

Instagram starts this Tuesday (7) making the resource available “Make a pause” (Take a break, in English), but only in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Other countries, including Brazil, still do not have the feature activated. The company says the service will have global reach from January 2022.

The tool allows users to enable receiving reminders for a break in network usage after a certain period of time online, which can be determined by: 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

2 of 2 Instagram Pause Reminder — Photo: Instagram Instagram break reminder — Photo: Instagram

The company said the purpose of the “pause” is “to help people be more aware of the time they spend connected.”

Moves for Teens

parents will be able to see how long are your teenagers are on Instagram and set time limits : function starts to be available from March. There will also be the option for teens to notify their parents when they report someone.

are on Instagram and : function starts to be available from March. There will also be the option for teens to notify their parents when they report someone. Teenagers will be able to delete multiple contents posted on Instagram at once , as well as likes and comments, from January 2022.

, as well as likes and comments, from January 2022. New accounts created by teenagers, starting also in January, will have disabled by default the possibility of being marked or mentioned by accounts they don’t follow and having their content included in Reels Remixes or Guides.

Learn how to use the function where photos disappear on WhatsApp: