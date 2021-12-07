Instituto Butantan has 15 million doses of CoronaVac stopped | São Paulo

The Butantan Institute has 15 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 in stock, according to a survey carried out by TV Globo. Neither the federal government nor the states expressed their intention to purchase the immunization agents.

CoronaVac, produced by Butantan in partnership with Chinese Sinovac, began to be applied to the Brazilian population at the beginning of this year, and was the only one available in the country. Later, three other vaccines became part of the national campaign: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.

From January to September, 100 million doses of CoronaVac provided for in a contract with the Ministry of Health were delivered and distributed to the states, but Butantan also produced an extra batch of 15 million doses between July and August. It’s these doses that are aimless. The validity of this batch runs until August 2022, according to Butantan.

Instituto Butantan studies effectiveness of CoronaVac against omicron variant

The Ministry of Health stated that negotiations for new acquisitions are being pursued only with Pfizer and Astrazeneca, chosen because they already have registration of definitive use in the country.

The production of SP2 also asked the 26 states plus the Federal District if there is an intention to purchase the immunizing agent directly from the institute. Everyone — including São Paulo — replied that they are not interested, because they have already received enough doses from the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The epidemiologist and former coordinator of the PNI, Carla Domingues, highlights that the vaccine played a fundamental role in reducing serious cases and deaths. But in the current scenario, with the advancement of vaccination with other immunizing agents and without the application of a booster dose, for her, the use of Coronavac is limited.

“If we had a record to use in children, I believe we would have a great vaccine. Because we know that inactivated vaccines are very important for use in children. So we would need to have this record so that vaccination could advance, especially for children from two to five years old,” said Domingues.

The general manager of medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, says that the vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in children due to lack of complementary documents. One of them is the immunogenicity study, which should have been presented in January. The deadline has already been extended to March, and is now scheduled for January next year.

“It is a study in which what we call antibody titration is monitored over time. We need to monitor how much this type of antibody is present in the body over time. For children, it is still necessary to present a study that has statistical and significant relevance, showing that there really is a result that demonstrates protection for this population,” stated Mendes.

The Anvisa representative emphasizes that there is no security issue that could put those who took CoronaVac at risk, but it is necessary to monitor its effectiveness over time.

In a statement, Butantan highlighted that the vaccine is effective. Regarding the documents requested, the institute stated that it closed an agreement with Sinovac so that additional analyzes can be carried out. The samples are under legal procedures for submission and analysis according to the standard required by Anvisa, according to Butantan.

THE TV Globo questioned the Ministry of Health about the possibility of purchasing this batch of vaccines for donation to other countries, but the ministry only reinforced that it is now working with contracts with other manufacturers: Pfizer and Astrazeneca.