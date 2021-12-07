Inter hears “shameless team” and Taison vents: “Fans are right”

By losing to Atlético-GO, today (6), by 2-1, in Beira-Rio, Inter saw a distant place for the next Libertadores. The fans, annoyed, protested a lot at the end of the game, and Taison, team captain, gave reason to the echoes from the stands.

The chant sung in the red stadium as soon as the match ended was the traditional “team without shame”, which is used to following the misfortunes of big clubs. Taison didn’t upset the fans.

“It’s hard to hear this, but the fans are right. It’s in their right. We’re on a bad streak. After Gre-Nal we lost most of the games and stayed away (from the Libertadores spot). We have to listen and try to raise our heads “said the captain of the team.

Inter need a combination of results, in addition to beating Red Bull Bragantino in the final round to go to the next Libertadores. And will end another season without winning any title. So the attacking midfielder asked for changes.

“There’s nothing to explain, it’s difficult. We have to try to think about the next year. There has to be change, it’s obvious. We have to change ourselves, players, managers, president, vice president, everyone. Inter is. too big to be where it is. We have to fight for titles and we’re not doing that. The fans are right and we have to listen,” he said.