Inter Miami waves with a proposal by Cuca defender valued at R$ 250 million at Atlético-MG

O Atlético-MG he started the year looking for several signings, which were adding quality to the cast, precisely to enter competitions as the strong favorite and to raise cups. The team led by Cuca ended up being eliminated from the Libertadores without losing a single match, but they remained in the Brasileirão and ended a fast that lasted 50 years.

However, even with the cup conquered, the focus of this moment is the preparation aiming at the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which could crown a year of glory for the Rooster. The board, however, wants more, that is, it must enter the market firmly in search of some occasional hires, as there are chances that some names will end up being traded.

One of the possible exits is the defender Igor Rabello, which has been desired by Inter Miami, a club from the United States. According to information from journalist Bruno Andrade, from the “UOL Esporte” portal, the US team includes the 26-year-old defender, who is currently a reserve with Cuca, in its target list for 2022.

One issue that should make it difficult to buy the rights is that the beque has a contract with the miners until December 2022. If Miami decides to remove the defender from Galo, the task will not be easy: the player has a termination fine valued at 40 million euros, that is, around R$ 250 million at the current price.

It is worth remembering that the defender has been desired by teams from abroad on other occasions, constantly becoming an agenda in Europe. In Belo Horizonte, since 2019, when it was bought after standing out for Botafogo, it has already won three titles: Campeonato Mineiro (2020 and 2021) and Campeonato Brasileiro (2021). In 2021, there are 35 games and two goals scored.