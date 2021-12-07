Interview Alexandre Maioral, from Oracle Brazil

UOL – The advancement of technology in recent times has surprised even scientists. What is your opinion about the autonomy of artificial intelligence?

Alexandre Maioral – Technology is the way to make things happen, perhaps more autonomously, faster and with fewer human errors, but it will never stop having people at the center of everything. All of this comes to speed up a series of processes and ways of working and make room for people to become more relevant.

They will have more time to think about disruptive things than actually tinkering with the database.

But what about the ethical issue in AI decisions?

When we talk about Oracle solutions, there is no such ethical issue because we are talking about regulated solutions, with security certifications. But, who teaches artificial intelligence, is the human being. AI is learning and understanding in order to have the insights.

And what are the challenges of the technology sector in Brazil?

The biggest challenge that companies face today is education, new technologies, concepts; cultural also because we talk a lot internally that it’s no use being digital thinking analogue, we need cultural transformation and I believe that the biggest challenge in companies is that.

Today there are technologies that human beings are still unable to use, so the biggest challenge is to change the “mindset”. To be digital, we also need to transform people within companies.