Iron ore rises with prospect of easing Chinese monetary policy

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures contracts in Dalian and Singapore rose on Monday in hopes that an easing of monetary policy in China could contain downside risks faced by the world’s biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were limited by fears of controlling steel production.

General sentiment remained buoyant after Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Friday, according to state media, that China will cut bank reserve requirements.

However, a pollution warning in the country’s main steel city, Tangshan, which means production cuts in the industrial sector, including steel and coke, and worries about the debt of Chinese property developers have dampened investor optimism.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 1.6% at RMB 615.50 ($66.58) a tonne, after rising 4.2% earlier in the session.

The January contract for the steel ingredient on the Singapore Stock Exchange was up 3% to $104.65 a ton at 8:07 am EDT.

“While we expect Chinese steel production and iron ore demand to contract in 2022, the prospect of easing monetary policy and China’s ‘three red lines’ should smooth out the slowdown,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director of China Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Chinese regulators have introduced financial requirements that developers must meet to obtain new bank loans, which have been dubbed “the three red lines”.

China’s spot iron ore traded at $104.5 a ton on Monday, flat, based on data from consultancy SteelHome.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7%, while hot rolled coil fell 0.2%.

Metallurgical coal advanced 1.3% and coke rose 3.1%.

