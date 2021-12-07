Is used cell phone worth it? See tips and precautions when buying | Technology

Buying a new cell phone just got more expensive. Prices for new devices rose, on average, 16% between January and October 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to data from consultancy GfK.

The rise was driven by the devaluation of the real, the shortage of chips in the industry and the increase in the value of international freight. In this case, you used smartphones are an alternative.

It is possible to find advanced models from previous years at a more affordable price, surpassing the cost-effectiveness of intermediate releases (slightly simpler devices, with more modest features).

2 of 4 Essential items to evaluate when buying a used device — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/Arte g1 Essential items to evaluate when buying a used device — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/Arte g1

See below for tips to make a good business:

Prefer to trade in a public place (or choose a second-hand store) Provenance of the device battery is important Test ports, microphone, camera and chip Aesthetics Beware of very old devices research the price well Rights after purchase

There are lots of used cellphone deals on classifieds sites or social networking groups, most of them from well-meaning sellers.

Even so, it is necessary to be aware of the scams: An OLX study with AllowMe identified that 70% of fraud in the digital market involved electronics.

That is why, be wary of extremely low prices and avoid shopping entirely online with unknown profiles or no reputation on the platforms.

If you buy from a private seller, prefer to close the deal in a public place, busy and that you feel safe to use the device and do some tests (see below what to evaluate when buying).

On marketplace platforms (such as OLX, MercadoLivre and Facebook Marketplace) if the only viable option is mailing, use the payment options offered by the site itself.

Do not accept submissions by alternative methods, such as app carts, as platforms do not guarantee the transaction.

“Try to use the platform’s chat and not go to a messaging application – that way, we can give tips and the user can make complaints”, recommends Beatriz Soares, OLX’s director of product and operations.

Another option for those seeking the second-hand market are specialized stores (also known as remanufactured or “refurbished” cell phone stores).

The advantage is that the device undergoes an evaluation and, in some cases, prior maintenance, in addition to a 90-day warranty.

2. Origin of the device

When buying with a private seller, ask for the invoice – you can retrieve the purchase invoice online or ask for a duplicate to the store.

Also ask about accessories and choose whenever possible for a model that has an original charger, USB cable and earphone.

Another good idea is to ask for the IMEI number and make a query on Anatel’s website to ensure that the model has not been blocked in case of theft or theft.

The easiest way to consult the IMEI is to call the number *#06#. It’s free and the number appears on the phone screen. Another possibility is to check the product packaging or in the configuration menus on the “About“.

It is also important to check the cell phone model identification code, which is usually found on the back, on the battery or in the handset manual. The number can also be consulted on the Anatel website, which indicates whether the device was approved in Brazil, which shows that it has undergone quality and safety tests.

Don’t forget to ask the owner to do a factory reset. (reset) before handing over the cell phone. This will prevent Google or iCloud accounts (for iPhones) from being linked to the device and blocking it later.

3. Battery is important (and can earn you a good discount)

Nobody wants to be on hand and need to charge their cell phone two or three times a day. The battery, however, wears out over time – generally, the older the device, the less it lasts.

3 out of 4 Battery can be a villain when buying used — Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Battery can be a villain when buying used — Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

According to Guillermo Freire, co-founder of Trocafone, a store focused on used cell phones, “the battery is one of the components that causes the most problems and for the consumer it is very difficult to perceive and evaluate”.

But that shouldn’t be a deterrent to buying a used cell phone. iPhones show in their settings what is the current state of the battery and if it needs to be changed (go to the app “Settings”, tap “General”, choose the menu “Drums” and “battery health”).

On Android, it is not always possible to do this reading. Apps like AccuBattery, Battery Monitor or Battery Guru can report battery status, but the measurement usually only appears after a few charges.

It’s a good idea to ask the owner of the device to show you this battery health information (or check it out yourself).

It’s also worth calling a service you trust and budgeting for a possible exchange – and take the opportunity to haggle before you buy.

4. Test ports, microphone, camera and chip

When meeting with the seller, try to do as many tests as possible:

press all the buttons and see if they are working properly;

test the camera, make sure the photos don’t come out with smudges or smudges;

record a short video to test the microphone (then watch the video to check the speakers);

if possible, test the USB port with a portable charger, check if the device is charging;

bring a chip to make a call and activate the internet;

if possible, test the Wi-Fi.

The look of the cell phone will count a lot for the price – the more well maintained, the higher the amount charged.

When taking the assessment, differentiate the cosmetic part from the functional part: Broken or cracked screens can create a headache, but a superficial scratch can make a device that is working well, for example, cheaper.

The same goes for any scratches and dents on the carcass or on the back, which will not always affect the model’s operation. Anyone who takes a lot of pictures needs to avoid use marks on camera lenses.

4 out of 4 Broken screen can be a headache, but scratches can guarantee cheaper business — Photo: Jan Kuss/Pixabay Broken screen can be a headache, but scratches can guarantee cheaper business — Photo: Jan Kuss/Pixabay

Is it safe to sell a phone that has a broken screen or doesn’t allow reset?

6. Beware of very old appliances

Old appliances are often worn out and may have undergone some maintenance, such as changing the battery. Furthermore, many no longer receive software updates (An up-to-date system is important for security reasons).

Even at older ages, some models can still perform well, depending on expected usage (especially devices that were top-of-the-line in the year of launch).

Research whether it should still receive updates and how long the manufacturer typically offers this type of support. Then put in the balance whether it’s worth it – it may be that a new exchange will be needed in less time.

Prices in the second-hand market vary a lot – the general condition of the cell phone, the appearance and the rush of the seller can all influence it. The tip of those who have already bought it is to search the internet.

“To get an idea of ​​the price, one can take a look at Facebook groups, to start getting a sense of it. Maybe look on sites like OLX, Mercado Livre and the like to get a second idea,” recommends video editor Micael Silva, who had experiences with buying used cars.

“On these sites [de classificados], because of the commissions they charge, the prices end up being higher. With this information, you can try to make an average price”, says Silva, who also recommends bargaining with the seller according to the general condition of the model.

“A device that is in very good condition can have a higher price. If you accept a device that is a little more visually worn, you can get a lower price.”

Beatriz Soares, from OLX, recommends doing the research calmly and avoiding sellers who pressure and rush the negotiation, claiming that several other people are about to close the deal. Very low prices should also trigger the warning sign.

If the used cell phone was purchased at a store, the consumer has the same rights as if he purchased a new device.

The Consumer Protection Code provides for the right to regret the purchase within seven days and to demand an exchange, refund of money or reduction of value within 90 days in cases of defect or non-compliance with what was announced.

If the device was from a private seller, trading is regulated by the Civil Code. The law states that the buyer can claim a proportional price reduction if the product has a defect that was not reported at the time of purchase.

“All breakdowns have to be broken down so that, if the consumer identifies another type of problem that was not pre-fixed in the contract, he can question it, saying that it is a hidden defect that was not presented at the time of sale”, explains Igor Marchetti , lawyer of the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute.