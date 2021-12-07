Is Vinicius Jr. the best player in the world right now? housemiro answers

Casemiro, from Real Madrid, spoke about the great stage of Vinicius Jr. in an interview this Monday

Casemiro was asked this Monday if he believes that Vinicius Jr., your partner in Real Madrid and on Brazilian Team, is the best player in the world at the moment.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference against the Inter Milan, for the Champions League, the steering wheel praised the ex-Flemish player, who already added 12 goals and 5 assists in 21 matches in season.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

Real Madrid returns to the field next Sunday (12), at 17:00 (GMT), in the derby against Atlético de Madrid, by LaLiga, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

However, Casemiro recalled several other players who are also living a good time and asked for calm with the analysis of Vini.

“It’s a tough question.. We have very important players here (at Real Madrid). We have Karim (Benzema), we have Courtois, who is at an incredible level, we have Kroos, who is at a great moment…”, he listed.

“Talking about Vinicius (as the best in the world today) is difficult, as we haven’t analyzed all the other leagues. he is at a very important moment. Keep it that way,” he wished.

Casemiro, by the way, asked for feet on the ground and said that Vinicius is perhaps not even the best Brazilian acting in Europe at the moment.

“I see Vinicius training every day and I see his quality. He demonstrates in every game what he can do, even when he plays poorly. But I don’t even know if he’s the best Brazilian at the moment. There is Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Neymar…”, he pointed out.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“But of course Vini is in a top-2 or top-3. Never know. Here he suffered a lot, received a lot of criticism, so I ask him to seize the moment,” he stressed.

“The certainty is that we have a great player for the next 10 or 15 years“, finished.

Last weekend, by the way, Vini decided in the Spanish Championship once again, being the main highlight of the 2-0 victory for Real Madrid over Real Sociedad, who kept the meringues steadfast in leadership.