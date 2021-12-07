‘It’s already happened, but it’s not easy’

Samara Felippo has been dating humorist Elídio Sanna, from the group Os Barbixas, for seven years, revealed that she is getting used to the idea of ​​having an open relationship. According to the actress, she has already lived the experience with her current boyfriend.

“I’m not at the level of saying we’re super open. It’s already happened and it wasn’t a problem. The partnership needs to be understood, but it’s not easy. There’s always the possibility of your partner falling in love with someone else. But Elídio is super in his own”, said Samara on the “More than eight minutes” channel on YouTube.

Actress Samara Felippo and her boyfriend, Elídio Sanna Photo: reproduction/ instagram

In their relationship, Samara Felippo makes a point of proposing dialogue when jealousy surfaces:

“We weren’t born to be monogamous. I know it’s taboo for many people I know, but what is this jealousy that becomes proof of love? I’m free, and my boyfriend understands that well. We haven’t been together for seven years for nothing. There are limits, of course, there are agreements. There are situations that are not so comfortable, and then we sit down to talk.”