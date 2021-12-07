Joo Gomes and Wesley Safado hook up with DJ Ivis after being released from jail

DJ Ivis and Joo Gomes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Edition: IG)

After being released from prison in October,



DJ Ivis



returned with his musical activities. He had been in jail since July for physically assaulting his ex-wife,



Pamella Netherlands



. This Saturday (12/04), the musician met the singer



joo gomes



and registered the moment.



“True sense of those who work, God helps, his chosen ones always win”,



he wrote



Ivis



in the caption.

joo



he even commented on the post made by the music producer, thanking him for the opportunity to be working with him, taking the opportunity to wish him good times in the future.



“It’s good to enjoy you up close, to see you’re all right. How many reasons to thank you’ve already given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He still has something special in store in his life. His music is good and joyful. If Take care. Ass Daddy bless”,



wrote the countryman.

at the time,



pamella



released the videos of the attacks suffered in front of his daughter. Many famous and singers repudiated the producer’s actions, canceling the works he was included. However, even after his arrest, some singers continued to support and work with him, giving strength through social media.

naughty wesley



, for example, was one of the famous people who commented on the photo of



Ivis



with



joo gomes



:



“one more from the DJ”,



wrote the singer. Remember that the freedom of



DJ



It was only granted after the defense’s seventh request for habeas corpus. The last denied was given by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)



Gilmar Mendes



, on August 31st.