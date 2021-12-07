Jorge Jesus takes action to return to Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal and Paula Reis/Flamengo

The name of Jorge Jesus again gained prominence in the national sports press, after Flamengo fired Renato Gaúcho, under a lot of pressure, due to the vice-championship at Libertadores.

The red-black team has been looking for a new commander for about a week. Several names have already been speculated to assume the position of coach of the rubro-negro team.

In addition to Jorge Jesus, Marcelo Gallardo and Carlos Carvalhal have already been mentioned. The Portuguese Victor Andrade and André Villas Boas were also mentioned. However, none of them have the idolatry of the Mister before the fans.

This Monday (6), reporter Thiago Asmar stated that Jorge Jesus maintains contact with managers and players for a possible return.

“That I can nail. Ie he is interested. Now, for him to ask to go out there, he’s going to have to pay a very high fine”, pointed out Asmar, on the program Cancelados.

“For Benfica to take it, he’ll have to pay a very high fine. So, he hardly leaves before the beginning of the year”, he added.

Asmar also said that the red-black board has another preference. “I think Carvalhal is the strongest name. Because they want someone to start the year, the season”, he added.

What does Flamengo say?

This Saturday (4), the club reelected Rodolfo Landim to exercise the position of president, in the 2022-2024 triennium.

The first measure taken by the president was to ensure the permanence of Marcos Braz, in the vice-presidency of football.

At a press conference, Braz declared that Flamengo treats Jorge Jesus as an option and not a reality.

“It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at the moment. He is a coach who worked for Flamengo, the fans and he has a lot of connection. Let’s give it time”, declared the director.

