Juca: The Corinthians fan would have been very dissatisfied if it weren’t for Renato Augusto – 12/06/2021

Corinthians took to the field at Neo Química Arena with the opportunity to relegate Grêmio in advance in front of the crowd, who took banners and even ‘Ghost of Series B’ costumes in provocation to the opposing team, which had sealed Corinthians’ fall in 2007 , but the 1-1 draw kept Vagner Mancini’s team in the first division, albeit by a hair.

In the Posse de Bola #184 podcast, Juca Kfouri says he alleviated the situation for Corinthians and coach Sylvinho, in relation to the fan, the great goal scored by midfielder Renato Augusto, who ensured the tie, placed in the Grêmio coach’s account by the journalist .

“The Corinthians fan would have been very dissatisfied if Renato Augusto had not scored the goal he did at 40 in the second half, but which ended up being satisfied precisely because Corinthians didn’t lose at the end of the game. Grêmio, I think he was largely responsible for the draw, Grêmio shouldn’t have retreated as they did, Corinthians didn’t play well, except for Willian,” says Juca.

“The Corinthians fan was not so happy with the return of the 2007 relegation, but for that fan who has some sadistic aspect, and every fan has that a little bit, I would tell you that Corinthians only prolonged Grêmio’s agony, they will do the Grêmio today cheers for São Paulo, will make the Grêmio fans cheer against Cuiabá, on Thursday they have to beat Galo, no matter how reserve Galo may be, at Arena Grêmio, and cheer against Bahia and again against Cuiabá , cheering for Corinthians against Juventude”, he completes.

Juca says that Grêmio’s case draws attention due to the fact that the club has good financial management, a cast of good players and still put itself in the current situation.

“He left Grêmio in a situation, he’s got the gallows in his neck, he just needs to open the scaffold. I think Grêmio is hopelessly downgraded and will force us to change many of our views, because it’s inexplicable that a club with the management that Grêmio has it, with Grêmio’s economic situation, with Grêmio’s squad, be in the situation it’s in and it’s going to fall,” says Juca.

“There is nothing that allows you to look at Grêmio and say ‘this team is going to fall, this team has fallen.’ Exception made perhaps for the seesaw called Renato Gaúcho, to what extent the management Renato Gaúcho, who was responsible for the greatest Grêmio joy of recent years, the conquest of Libertadores is not largely responsible for the situation Grêmio is in”, he concludes.

