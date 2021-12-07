Karl Nehammer takes over as chancellor of Austria to try to end instability

posted on 12/06/2021 2:16 pm



Interior Minister Karl Nehammer took office this Monday (6) as chancellor of Austria, with the aim of ending the turmoil provoked after the resignation of young conservative politician Sebastian Kurz on corruption allegations.

The new Tory leader, 49, took the oath before President Alexander Van der Bellen at a ceremony in Vienna.

His predecessor, Alexander Schallenberg, who held the post on an interim basis, submitted his resignation last Thursday, just hours after former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his retirement from politics and that he would step down as president of the ÖVP party after the corruption scandal that thwarted his government.

On Friday, the ruling party named Nehammer to lead the formation and to assume the post of head of government.

His first mission, as the head of state recalled, will be to manage the covid-19 pandemic and “not make false promises”.

In a short speech, Nehammer highlighted the urgency of getting to work. In this sense, it intends to announce on Wednesday the modalities for leaving the confinement, imposed on November 22 for 20 days.

“The coronavirus is tiring people. And for many, the limit of reasonableness has been crossed”, he said, promising “dialogue and listening” – qualities praised in this conservative leader – to overcome the “divisions”.

The challenge of mistrust

The country – with 8.9 million inhabitants – decided in November to confine the unvaccinated to face the growing wave of covid-19 infections that has hit Europe, differing from the strategy of other EU countries.

Subsequently, it expanded restrictions on those vaccinated, also affecting stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, although it exempted schools.

It also distanced itself from the European bloc with the announcement of the mandatory vaccination policy scheduled for 2022.

According to the bill released by the media, the fine that a person over 14 years old for not having been vaccinated will be 600 euros and may be renewed every three months.

But Nehammer will have to face a part of the population that opposes these measures. On Saturday, more than 40,000 people demonstrated in the capital.

In this difficult context, the new chancellor, who is characterized by a three-day beard and graying temples, must end the instability in the Alpine country.

Since 2016, Austria has changed its chancellors five times. Nehammer joined the government in early 2020 and is considered a “loyal” person to his conservative background, the ÖVP.

While not in his inner circle, he is “a loyal follower of Sebastian Kurz,” with whom he shares a hard line on the right of asylum, notes political scientist Patrick Moreau.

But unlike the former chancellor, who personified the party’s younger image, Nehammer is considered to be of the old guard, albeit “consensual”.

“Stabilize” the country

According to the expert, this element should “facilitate” the work and “stabilize” the government coalition, which also includes the Green Party.

This unprecedented formation was put to the test this year by several ideological differences, but mostly by a series of court cases.

The scandal that ended the career of Kurz – who took office at the age of 31 in 2017 and became the world’s youngest elected head of government – exploded in October.

The Public Ministry carried out a search of his office and several official offices, including the chancellery and the Ministry of Finance, as part of an investigation into accusations that he had used public money in an exchange of advertising space for glowing articles and research. favorable.

Kurz has always denied the allegations and said he hopes to prove his innocence in court, but last week he announced that he wanted to start a “new chapter”. He also declared that he was “exhausted” by recent allegations.

Since Kurz’s departure, the Conservative party, in power since 1987, has lost first place in the polls. The new chancellor will have to restore the party’s image and try to maintain the balance until the next elections in 2024.

So Nehammer’s first act was to restructure the cabinet, appointing Schallenberg to his former post of foreign minister and changing the head of the finance, interior and education portfolios.

As soon as he named his ministers, a controversy broke out. Gerhard Karner, who should be the new interior minister, is mayor of the city that houses a museum considered uncritical of Austrian Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss (1892-1934), who led an authoritarian regime known as “austrofascism”. The Greens asked him to “clarify” his position on the matter.