Kevin Feige answers about classic villains in ‘Spider-Man 3’

head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige was very excited about the classic villains’ appearances in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.
Besides Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, we will also see Rhys Ifans like lizard and Thomas Haden Church like Sandman.
”I think if we’ve learned something over the years, and particularly after the deal between Disney and Sony to make these movies together: Almost anything is possible if enough people believe and have a passion for it.”
He explained to Screen Rant.
“Peter Parker’s identity being revealed at the end of ‘Far from Home’ immediately put us on a path we’ve never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. The biggest fun is doing things that people have never seen before, and within the Marvel Universe, there are different ways for a lot of amazing things to happen.”
‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premieres on December 16th in Brazil.
For the first time, Peter Parker can no longer hide behind the mask and separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more adds to this problem, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.