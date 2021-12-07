Kevin Feige answers about classic villains in ‘Spider-Man 3’

head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige was very excited about the classic villains’ appearances in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.

Besides Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, we will also see Rhys Ifans like lizard and Thomas Haden Church like Sandman.

‎”I think if we’ve learned something over the years, and particularly after the deal between Disney and Sony to make these movies together: Almost anything is possible if enough people believe and have a passion for it.”

He explained to Screen Rant.

“Peter Parker’s identity being revealed at the end of ‘Far from Home’ immediately put us on a path we’ve never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. The biggest fun is doing things that people have never seen before, and within the Marvel Universe, there are different ways for a lot of amazing things to happen.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premieres on December 16th in Brazil.

For the first time, Peter Parker can no longer hide behind the mask and separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more adds to this problem, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.