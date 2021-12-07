Kitchen gas will be sold for R$50 in Commerce this Tuesday (7)

One hundred needy families, who live in a vulnerable situation, in the Comércio district will be able to buy a gas canister for R$ 50, this Tuesday (7). This will be possible because Sindipetro Bahia will take action for the fair price of gas in the Comércio district, for pre-registered needy families. The remainder of the “bujão” value will be subsidized by Sindipetro. The action will take place at 12:00, at Rua Rodrigues Alves, 63, next to the inclined plane Gonçalves- catwalk of samba.

In a statement, Sindipetro Bahia informed that despite the conclusion of the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery, “it continues to fight against Petrobrás’ pricing policy, but in the case of Bahia, the fight shifted the focus to Acelen, a company created by the Arab fund Mubadala for manage the now Mataripe Refinery. The private company now has a monopoly on the line of petroleum products in Bahia, in a good part of the Northeast and North of Minas, which is very worrying”, says the communication director of the union entity, Radiovaldo Costa. “The concern is that gasoline, LPG and diesel prices will become even more expensive.”

In three years, Sindipetro Bahia has already carried out several actions for the fair price of gas and gasoline, benefiting hundreds of low-income people throughout Bahia.