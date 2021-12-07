Klopp appoints mixed Liverpool against Milan and confirms talks for Salah renewal | Champions League

Amidst physical wear and tear and the tranquility of early classification for the Round of 16 of the Champions League, the coach Jürgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool will face Milan, in the last round of the group stage, with a mixed team .

However, this choice is not synonymous with making the path easier for the Italians, who are still looking for a place in the knockout, since the absolute leader of Group B wants to complete this phase with 100% success: six victories in six games.

Milan vs Liverpool have Real Time at ge, this Tuesday, at 5 pm (GMT)

— We have to run, lets run, thats clear. ‘We have to’ is the headline, actually. The medical department would kill me if I bet on the same team again, let’s make changes. I’m not going to give you the lineup right now, but I can’t change everything, so that’s another truth,” Klopp said at a press conference.

See the updated Champions League table

1 of 1 Origi celebrates the winning goal alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold in the last game — Photo: Reuters Origi celebrates the winning goal alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold, in the last game — Photo: Reuters

Among the possible candidates for the duel, there is Original Divock, who scored in stoppage time, and was responsible for the victory by 1-0 in the last commitment of the Reds, against Wolverhampton, for the Premier League. This season, the Belgian striker has participated in nine matches.

“When you have fresh legs, you can play a game with more energy and perform better. We still need to have starters on the field and all players understand that, I can’t change them all.

Another name that appeared at the press conference was that of the team’s star: Mohamed Salah. And the German coach was unable to escape questions about the negotiations for the striker’s contract renewal, who is linked to Liverpool at least until 2023 (Watch the video below).

We’re talking and whatever to extend a contract with a player like Mo. You don’t meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and come to terms. This is completely normal. Mo is fine, we are fine. I think what we all want is clear, and things like that take time, that’s it. — Jürgen Klopp

Salah is having a brilliant season. He is the top scorer in the Premier League, with 13 goals, in addition to having scored six times in the Champions League. In total, 19 goals in 20 games played.

Last October, the five replacements, until then a measure to lessen the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, were permanently maintained in the football rules. But FIFA and IFAB gave autonomy to each organization to decide whether to adopt.

The Premier League, for example, preferred the traditional model, with three. Openly in favor of expanding exchanges, Klopp took the opportunity to give it a nudge.

— The good thing about the Champions League is that at least we have the opportunity to change five times [com substituições] and that’s something really useful and that’s what we’re going to use.”